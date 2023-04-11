Home World Xbox and Activision: Microsoft signs another 10-year deal to bring games to EE
World

Xbox and Activision: Microsoft signs another 10-year deal to bring games to EE

by admin
Xbox and Activision: Microsoft signs another 10-year deal to bring games to EE

Microsoft signed another ten-year agreement to bring i Activision Blizzard games on another platform, in this case the British internet service provider EEalways with a view to favoring the acquisition of the publisher.

This is an agreement in line with those recently entered into by Microsoft with Ubitus, Boosteroid and NVIDIA, and in a certain sense also with Nintendo regarding the possibility of bringing Call of Duty to the Japanese manufacturer’s platforms. The signing of the contract was announced by Phil Spencer on Twitter.

“Microsoft and EE expand their partnership with a 10-year commitment to bring Activision Blizzard’s PC and Xbox games to the cloud through the service,” the Xbox chief wrote, “We are committed to bringing the more you play to a greater amount of peoplethrough different systems of use”, Spencer also added, noting how these maneuvers serve to publicize Microsoft’s openness towards other platforms and facilitate the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Meanwhile, the CMA has confirmed the date of its final response to the acquisition, which must arrive by April 26, 2023, but if this is approved, there is the possibility that Sony will still appeal the decision.

See also  Russian Deputy Foreign Minister: If Japan deploys hypersonic missiles in areas close to Russia, Russia will respond immediately – yqqlm

You may also like

Microsoft announces the Deals with Gold of the...

Dr. Philgood on autophagy and weight loss |...

Robyn Hitchcock heads the BCN Psych Fest and...

FLEET MANAGER- FUTURMOTIVE / November 16, 2023 spotlight...

The whole story of Evan Gershkovich, the journalist...

Socunbohemio, review of Tales of the Four Seasons...

GB, sexual harassment: Tony Danker, director of the...

European strategic autonomy, explained – Il Post

It took a month for Pentagon military planes...

China-US, Macron corrects the shot: “No equidistance”. But...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy