Microsoft signed another ten-year agreement to bring i Activision Blizzard games on another platform, in this case the British internet service provider EEalways with a view to favoring the acquisition of the publisher.

This is an agreement in line with those recently entered into by Microsoft with Ubitus, Boosteroid and NVIDIA, and in a certain sense also with Nintendo regarding the possibility of bringing Call of Duty to the Japanese manufacturer’s platforms. The signing of the contract was announced by Phil Spencer on Twitter.

“Microsoft and EE expand their partnership with a 10-year commitment to bring Activision Blizzard’s PC and Xbox games to the cloud through the service,” the Xbox chief wrote, “We are committed to bringing the more you play to a greater amount of peoplethrough different systems of use”, Spencer also added, noting how these maneuvers serve to publicize Microsoft’s openness towards other platforms and facilitate the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Meanwhile, the CMA has confirmed the date of its final response to the acquisition, which must arrive by April 26, 2023, but if this is approved, there is the possibility that Sony will still appeal the decision.