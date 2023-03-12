Home World Xbox confirms its presence at E3, but only in the Digital version
World

The rumor that Microsoft would not be at E3 had been circulating for a while, but the announcement a few days ago relating to the Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct, both on June 11 in the week of E3, had cast some doubts on the matter .

Now the Redmond house wanted to clarify the matter, explaining to the microphones of IGN that, even if there will be no Xbox pavilions for the public that will be on site at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Xbox and Bethesda will instead participate in theE3 Digital, i.e. the online version of the event that everyone can follow from home through a series of live broadcasts and conferences. So for those who don’t count on going directly to the event, nothing will change: enjoying it from home they will experience it, with the inclusion of Xbox and Bethesda, as they did in all other years.

Obviously the Xbox Showcase will still be a live event with an audience present to applaud all the announcements made, so for Microsoft it is a real return to the “pre-covid” physical showcases. We look forward to receiving and being able to provide you with more information about the event!

