Xbox Controller Elite Series 2 Core in sconto a 99,90 Euro

by admin
If you were waiting for a good offer to grab the new one Controller Elite Series 2 Corecharacterized by the white color and the absence of additional levers and case, we point out that Amazon Italia put the controller on offer at the price of 99,90 Eurowith one 23% discount on the list price. A good offer if you were interested in taking it!

If the new price seems attractive to you, we advise you to hurry since we don’t know how long the offer will last. Happy shopping!

MondoXbox participates in the Amazon EU Affiliate Program, an affiliation program that allows sites to receive an advertising commission by advertising and providing links to the Amazon.it site. Prices listed may be temporary and change over time.

