After introducing the ability to create within the Design Lab custom versions of the Elite Series 2 controller, in addition to the normal controllers, Xbox relaunches and offers starting today a further expansion of the customization possibilities of its high-end controllers.

The offer of Design Lab in fact, it expands with new colors and shades, going to flesh out a proposal that is in fact not particularly rich, in particular in relation to the central body of the controller. As far as this fundamental element is concerned, we can now choose from 16 colors; even more numerous (17) are the varieties provided for the levers and the d-pad, while triggers and bumpers have even 25 different metallic shades. The new possibilities introduced for the ABXY buttons are also very interesting, with choices of sure impact that can give the controller a decidedly personal imprint.

The base price of the Elite Series 2 Cores made through Design Lab is €139.99, an interesting proposal all in all when compared to the cost of a “factory” Core, which must be white.

Also keep in mind the possibility of ordering separately some of the additional components that can usually only be purchased in bulk, in the upgrade package offered at the list price of €59.99.

Through Design Lab it is instead possible to order only the rear levers, or the set of levers and directional cross, or even just the case with the charging set (all obviously customizable), even if the price of the complete package remains decidedly more advantageous.

What do you think of these news? Are you feeling inspired to make some new creations?