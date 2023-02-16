Home World Xbox February Update Available, Features Carbon Aware and more
Microsoft has announced the release for all users of theXbox February updatewhich introduces the previously announced features Carbon Aware that will help us save electricity while helping the environment, as well as other innovations such as the Google Home support.

For more information on the features Carbon Aware, you can read the description of the new features in our previous news; the other new features of the update are the possibility to hide the art related to the games when they are selected in the Home, instead choosing a background color instead, and the Google Assistant support for voice control of the console, which is added to the already existing support for Amazon Echo. For more information on how this feature works, you can refer to this Xbox support page.

