Xbox Makes a Splash at Tokyo Game Show, Showcasing Japanese Games and New Releases

Xbox Returns to the Tokyo Game Show, Showcasing Japanese Games and Upcoming Releases

Tokyo, Japan – The Tokyo Game Show is back, and this year Xbox has taken center stage to showcase a wide range of Japanese games and Japanese-style games that will soon be available on Xbox consoles and PCs. The event, which featured appearances by Xbox head Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond, Head of Creator Experience at Xbox, aims to celebrate the unique and innovative gaming methods that Japanese games bring to the industry.

During his opening speech, Phil Spencer expressed his appreciation for Japanese games, stating, “From Game Boy to PSP to Switch, in my mind, Japanese games have a special place in pioneering and innovating gaming methods.” This event is sure to bring these exceptional games to the forefront and continue the tradition of innovation set by game producers in Japan.

One of the highlighted games at the event was “Hotel Barcelona,” a milestone collaboration between legendary game producers Swery65 and Suda51. This unique game brings together classic horror elements and a captivating “2.5D horror-style action” gameplay style. Players will be trapped in an endless loop of time and space, facing off against serial killers, alien creatures, and more.

Another popular game showcased at the event was “Yakuza: Nameless Dragon,” which was added to Game Pass on the first day of the show. This gripping action story follows the journey of former legendary yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu, as he embarks on a thrilling battle to protect his family.

For racing fans, the highly anticipated “Forza Motorsport” made an appearance, showcasing the Hakone Circuit in Japan. Players can look forward to the challenging track, adorned with beautiful cherry blossom trees. The game will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Steam on October 10th.

Other upcoming Japanese games displayed at the show include “Walker II” by SE (Square Enix), “Phantom of the Beast,” and “The Legend of One Hundred Heroes.” Each game offers its unique gameplay and storylines, showcasing the talent and creativity of Japanese development teams.

The event also highlighted collaborations and partnerships with popular game series. “Ace Attorney” fans can anticipate the launch of “Ace Attorney 123: The Great Collection” on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on September 26. Additionally, the highly anticipated “Dragon Quest Dai’s Big Adventure” and “Altheia: The Wrath of Aferi” were also featured at the event.

With an impressive lineup of games and exciting news, Xbox’s presence at the Tokyo Game Show demonstrates the company’s commitment to partnering with Japanese developers and bringing their exceptional games to Xbox consoles and PCs. As the gaming industry continues to evolve, events like these provide a platform for innovation and collaboration, pushing the boundaries of gaming experiences.

