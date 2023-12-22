Home » Xbox Series
One week after our previous report, the price of Xbox Serie X has fallen further on Amazon: the store has in fact put the console on offer at the price of €399.85 Euroswith a 27% discount and the lowest price reached so far on the store!

If, on the other hand, you were oriented more towards the little Xbox, we inform you that too Xbox Series S is on offer, with the console bundle + 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate for 249 Euros; an excellent offer to make the leap to the new generation without spending too much!

If you are interested in the offer there As always, we advise you to hurrybecause we don’t know how long the discount will be active. Happy shopping!

