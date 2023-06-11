Xbox Series S: announced a new model with a 1TB SSD

At the end of the Xbox Showcase a new model of Xbox Series S was presented which mounts a 1TB SSD and will be completely black.

The Xbox Showcase was closed by the announcement of a new model of Xbox Series Sequipped with a SSD and 1TB. The new console, presented surrounded by a black hole, will be completely black and will cost $349.

L’Xbox Series S Black Carbon will be launched globally on September 1, 2023. We will update you when the price for Italy is known. That said, the hardware should be the same as the standard Series S models, as nothing has been specified regarding updates or enhancements. In short, it is the classic hardware revision with an increase in storage space.

The Xbox Showcase is the highlight of the year for Xbox gamers, showcasing the most anticipated games. This year, with the presence of Starfield and Forza Motorsport, the event promises to be exceptional, but there are other surprises that could make this presentation the best of the year.