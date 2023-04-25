Xbox Series X|S introduces a dynamic wallpaper dedicated to Redfall

Ahead of the launch of Arkane Austin’s FPS Redfallexpected for the 2 maggioBethesda and Microsoft have released a new dynamic wallpaper dedicated to the game to beautify the dashboard of our Xbox Series X|S consoles.

The image shown is the one above and features slight arm movements of the vampire from behind, as well as the flapping of the wings of hunter Jacob Boyer’s ethereal raven.

As always, if you want to set the new wallpaper you will have to access the console customization settings by going to System settings > General > Personalization > Personal background.