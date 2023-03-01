Home World Xbox Series X|S is enriched with a dynamic background dedicated to Destiny 2: The Eclipse
World

Xbox Series X|S is enriched with a dynamic background dedicated to Destiny 2: The Eclipse

by admin
Xbox Series X|S is enriched with a dynamic background dedicated to Destiny 2: The Eclipse

On the occasion of the launch of the latest expansion of Destiny 2, The EclipseBungie and Microsoft have released a new dynamic background to beautify the dashboard of our Xbox Series X|S consoles.

The image shown is the one above, and has some slight movement of the Guardians shown. As always, if you want to set the new wallpaper you will have to access the console customization settings by going to System settings > General > Personalization > Personal background.

MX Video – Xbox Series X | S

See also  Tunisia, on the Kerkennah Islands: where the smugglers have supplanted the fishermen. But there is also rebellion against the business of death

You may also like

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Wednesday 01 March...

Travis Scott with “astroworld” dominates the amazon list

Start a new chapter!UK, EU reach new deal...

Novak Djokovic remains the first Karlos Alkaraz retired...

Putin banned the use of foreign words |...

Turkey, horse found alive under earthquake rubble after...

STELLANTIS ITALIA / Between February and April 2023...

American reporter questioned members of Congress about “North...

BIOMETHANE / From the waste of 120 farms...

Displaced, in the cold, waiting to bury the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy