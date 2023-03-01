On the occasion of the launch of the latest expansion of Destiny 2, The EclipseBungie and Microsoft have released a new dynamic background to beautify the dashboard of our Xbox Series X|S consoles.

The image shown is the one above, and has some slight movement of the Guardians shown. As always, if you want to set the new wallpaper you will have to access the console customization settings by going to System settings > General > Personalization > Personal background.