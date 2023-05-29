Xbox Showcase, how many games will be announced? It is thought between 10 and 15 exclusives

Manuel DiGiorgio | 28/05/2023, ore 17:17

GAME INFORMATION

The moment of truth for the Xbox world is getting closer: the opening of the dances by the Redmond house will take place with the Xbox Showcase and the Starfield Direct of June 11, that is the two appointments that will allow us to look at the future of the Xbox ecosystem formed by the next-gen of Xbox Series X e Series S.

Expectations are high, especially given the recent statements by the CEO of Microsoft’s gaming division: Phil Spencer said that at the Xbox Showcase ‘there will be new games never seen before’ and it cannot be excluded that there will be space for many exclusives of the crusader green brand. But how many, to be exact? At the moment there is still no answer to the following question.

Yet the well-known Klobrille, an insider somewhat familiar with the Xbox world, expressed his opinion on the possible number of games present at the Showcase: “The number of first-party games shown at Xbox Showcases has never been a problem over the past few years and it’s been pretty consistent.” With this statement, Klobrille noted that in the last four showcases we have witnessed the presentation of the following amount of IP:

Xbox E3 Showcase 2019: 14 first party con annessi Game As A Service;

Xbox Games Showcase 2020: 11 first parties with attached Game As A Service without taking into account game updates for Xbox Series X / S

Xbox Games Showcase 2021: 14 first parties, also in this case with Game As A Service

Xbox Games Showcase 2022: 13 first party e Game As A Service.

Klobrille is not currently in possession of exclusive information. Yet, according to the insider, this year we could attend a presentation of ten or fifteen exclusive games of the Xbox ecosystem. The confirmation can only be had starting from next June 11, the day in which we will witness a wide-ranging study on the highly anticipated Starfield and beyond.