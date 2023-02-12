The artist and director of the NEU! Festival, Xebi SF, it’s premiere. And we are not talking about the newborn NEU seal, nor about his paternity, but about “Hello elephant” (NEU!, 22), his fourth album. We chatted with him about the details of his new album.

“Hello Elephant” is a record that has many layers and you have to think about it a couple of times to understand it. How did this idea of ​​giving more than one meaning to everything come about?

I suppose there are some more direct and close songs like “La guerra pop”, although even so it has a double intention in the lyrics. Doing it like this is part of my DNA, I think it’s music that can go well on a first listen but that is more appreciated when you give it a few turns to be able to fully understand the musical content and the lyrics themselves.

Almost four years have passed since the release of “De los delfines only tell us wonders” (Clifford Records, 19), so we can see that the creation of the album has been a long process. What can you tell us about the composition of the album? Did the pandemic affect its creation?

Yes, the pandemic affected the organization of the band, the production and not being in a hurry to do things because the world was screwed up and frozen in many aspects. In the sense of facing the recording there was a positive side, since for once I thought that there was no emergency at all, and unlike other albums it is the one with the fewest tracks and the most discards. The process has been different from the others and I find it very positive to be able to do the job without the rush of today. At the same time, I tried to keep the pandemic from affecting inspiration and energy as little as possible, although it has been inevitable and is present in songs like “It has been magical.”

“I’m involved in many things, all of them exciting and I believe in all of them to the fullest, but now it’s time to focus on the album”

Within the work there is an amalgamation of genres and themes that, although they seem distant, you unite them all in the same sound universe, the one that you have been building for years. But what artistic licenses have you allowed yourself in this fourth work?

I think that many of those creators who started with rock, with the passing of the years, get closer to the singer-songwriter format. And in my case, in my solo career, I see it reversed. I started very folklore and naked, recording in a van, without musicians, or distortions, and I have been electrifying myself and adding layers and distortion, I see it as if the world were turned upside down. It is my natural evolution, what gives me life. And I think “Hello elephants” is a continuation of “Dolphins only tell us wonders” in that it moves completely away from auteur folklore to go exploring with less limits the sounds he found, the elements of electricity, distortions, psychedelia …things that I would never have used when I started my solo career. And as for the lyrics, I think that my albums don’t usually focus on a specific topic, but are a summary of these two years, each song has its life and is a reflection of my personal state.

The entire album has been produced by Martin Glover (Youth) who has worked with great artists like Paul McCartney or The Verve. Why did you want to have him?

I made my first album in a van and the second in the dining room at home, so actually my third album is my first studio album and it was produced by Carlos Hernández and I ended up super happy with it. I fell completely in love with his work and his person and I took it for granted that the next one would also be with him and I really wanted to get to it. But not being able to meet with the band at a normal frequency during the pandemic, I rented a simple studio to meet secretly from the world and do some intense demos. Our live engineer came and instead of doing them with three microphones and leaving something punk behind, they left some great demos. I became dizzy thinking that these songs could already be finished, so quickly… it was clear to me that we had to give it one more spin and that’s when concerns about working with a producer profile that would blow your mind more and Martin is an English and oldschool producer. Here in Spain we are used to a producer packaging the songs, making the best of what you present and not getting wet in the artistic, which is what Carlos did with my album. And with those demos I needed to have someone who would blow our minds, give a giant twist to all the tracks. And there, researching and talking with colleagues, I discovered Youth thanks to Cala Vento, since they did a collaboration with Amaral with him as a producer. So I sent him the demos and we were talking with him and his national engineer, Iván, since he has several studios all over the world. That’s how the possibility came up and I didn’t think he was going to leave, but suddenly we were there doing it and it was one of the most brutal experiences of my life. I am also a producer and I believe in the importance of having a person with whom you share tastes and concerns and who brings greater experience that can make the team grow, which is what it is all about.

“My first nude and folk works are quite far from what is current”

And, on this occasion, you are collaborating again with Nacho Vegas in “España en glovo”. Why did you invite him to participate precisely in that topic?

Well, even though it’s the most critical song on the entire album, I tried to mess with Nacho in another way. I presented it to him as it was the most punk, forceful and hard-hitting song on the album, I suggested that he get out of his comfort zone, put him on the track that had the most rock and psychedelia, the one with the fastest beat. And that was what I found attractive, then he accepted and I was tremendously excited. I have collaborated with Nacho several times in his live performances, singing “La gran broma final” or opening for him, so my relationship with him goes back, but we had never done anything that would stay there forever. When I sent him the demo he immediately told me that he liked it and that he wanted to try to do it, but at that moment he was quite overwhelmed with the creation of “Immovable worlds collapsing” (Música Inexplicable / Oso Polita, 22). And in the break that he made from the recording was when he told me that he wanted to get out of his world to enter mine, it was very simple and beautiful, for me it was very special.

Along with this album, your paternity has arrived and almost also the NEU record label. Without a doubt, you now have a lot of work ahead of you, including the NEU! Festival, do you think it is possible to combine everything or do you think you are going to have to take a step back in some aspects in order to have more time for your life and musical project?

Well, thanks for the reflection because I’m a mess (laughs). It is curious how loads of concerns and the desire to do things are born, but in the end one gets as far as one gets. As for my music, I have a team that I am very happy and proud of, but in the end it is a matter of the energy that you are putting into it yourself. I think I have more energy than in the past and I feel very good, but at the same time I must agree with you, one gets as far as one gets. And I’m involved in many things, all of them exciting and I believe them to the fullest, but now it’s time to focus on the album and put energy into this. I think the project, the band and all the people involved deserve it, so let’s go all the way for it.

Next November 3 is the presentation date of “Hello Elephants” in front of your audience in Girona. What are we going to find in this concert?

Well, we already did a preview of this show recently at the Strenes Festival, where we played together with León Benavente, and we premiered part of the album there. The repertoire will focus on the new album, we are quite clear about where we are going to go and now we start with the rehearsals. My first nude and folk works are quite far from what is current, although there are some songs that we have adapted, such as “Y ahí estás tú”, that we have incorporated with some arrangements, that is, it is naturally in the new repertoire with that new sound, just like “La vida moderna”. The strength of the repertoire is focused on presenting the entirety of the new album and part of “De los delfines only tell us wonders”. We have a project planned with which we will carry out a more real show, which will not be presented at this concert, but will be presented later. But this will be a very special night, they have also programmed us together with Miqui Puig, who has released a great album, it is a great stage, in a beautiful park… it will all be very special.

After this presentation, do you have a tour planned?

We are managing it, because now the energy has to go for this and there is a lot of desire. Let’s see how far we get, I hope to all the places.

Quick Round

A national artist: Gáldrick

An international artist: Bill Hunter

A record to listen to in the car: “BLUE” by Xicu

An album that everyone should listen to: “The key to turning the workshop” by Adrià Puntí

A song to cry I couldn’t tell you, I’m in a happy moment

a song to dance: I do not dance

Your favorite piece: “No, junkie, no”

A place to listen to your music: On the record player

Describe in one word: Feliz