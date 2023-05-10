XGIMI Dual Light: an LED Laser light source for projectors

The new XGIMI Dual Light technology combines the advantages of both light sources.*

This article is largely based on the brand’s press release.

XGIMI, the leading brand of projectors awarded for its design and technological innovations, has developed a new optical unit for its projectors. While previously projectors used either LEDs or lasers as the light source, XGIMI has succeeded in combining both light sources with the new XGIMI Dual Light technology and utilizing the advantages of both. Dual Light technology is based on 2 light sources that work with 6 wavelengths based on 278 patented technologies.

Author’s note: It should be noted, however, that LED Laser hybridization is not new and that projectors with this type of light source have been marketed in the past at Acer and ViewSonic and more recently at LG with the excellent LG HU710PW (tested on this blog).

XGIMI Dual Light technology achieves comfortable natural spectrum, ultra-high brightness and wide color gamut with super high accuracy.

For this, XGIMI has combined two completely different light sources:

LED: Provides a comfortable viewing experience for the eyes, high color fidelity, but offers limited brightness.

Laser: High brightness and high color fidelity, but the narrow wavelength band makes the visual experience uncomfortable for the eyes.

By combining the two, each takes advantage of its own advantages. The use of the laser to compensate for the shortcomings of the LEDs, providing a range of colors and a very high luminosity. The use of LEDs to compensate for the shorter life of the laser, so that the natural spectrum can be seen for a long time without getting tired.

« Thanks to the improvement in brightness thanks to Dual Light technology, we believe that this will no longer be an issue for consumer projectors. However, we at XGIMI have always insisted that brightness alone is not enough, accurate color is also necessary, it is the cornerstone of brightness. said Steven Xiao, CEO of XGIMI.

Accuracy and wide color gamut

XGIMI Dual Light technology achieves industry-leading color accuracy. The average Delta E value is around 1, which is comparable to professional color monitors. For comparison, most flat screen TVs have a Delta E value between 2 and 3, and the average color standard for projectors is between 7 and 8. The special thing is that not only is this value obtained in the laboratory , but that each projector sold actually offers this quality to the user.

The color accuracy of this technology is the first to pass the certifications ” double high color standard » of SGS en Switzerland and TÜV Rheinland in Germany.

The color gamut covers 95.5% of the DCI-P3 color space and 99.9% of the BT709 color space.

Bright and colorful

XGIMI Dual Light technology provides great comfort, high brightness and the most accurate colors, solving common problems of projectors that are either bright or color-accurate. Expressed in numbers, this corresponds to a brightness of 2300 ISO lumens.

Comfortable viewing

Unlike three-color lasers, which produce an image that is often perceived as cold and grainy while struggling to resolve the problem of colored halos that make text and graphics look dazzling and blurry, the continuous spectrum of XGIMI Dual Light technology is very similar to the natural spectrum, which makes viewing comfortable.

XGIMI Dual Light Technology is XGIMI’s most extraordinary development to date and advances the entire projector industry. The technology will soon be launched on the European market.