Xgimi MoGo Pro 2: reception of the projector for a future test

While the test of the new BenQ W2710i has just ended, the boxes of new candidates for the mondoprojos.fr test benches are piling up in the antechamber of my room dedicated to measurements. Among them, the small Xgimi MoGo Pro 2, a portable DLP LED projector successor to the Mogo Pro already tested on the blog.

XGIMI MoGo Pro 2

This update loses the built-in battery and you will have to live with the power supply or with an external battery to be able to use it while traveling.

Xgimi MoGo Pro 2 and power supply

There are two versions of this projector. The less expensive (Mogo 2) has a simulated HD (720p) resolution and the second (which I will test) a (also simulated) Full HD (1080p) definition from the same 0.23″ DMD chip from Texas Instruments (thus with XPR processing for both from a native resolution of 960 × 540 lines.

See you at the end of the week for the publication of the test.