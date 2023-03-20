BEIJING – Two articles, one by the Russian leader on People’s newspaper (organ of the Communist Party of China), and one by Xi Jinping in the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta, to outline the vision of this three-day visit to Moscow by the leader of Beijing from Vladimir Putin, from today until Wednesday. Putin presents Xi’s trip as proof that he has a “good old friend” ready to stand by his side against a hostile West which, according to him, is trying in vain to isolate and defeat him. For Xi, the visit will be a diplomatic undertaking, to talk about the Ukrainian crisis, but at the same time to strengthen ties with his closest partner on the international scene.

Criticism of the West for having tried to contain the development of the two countries by the Russian leader, slightly more nuanced tones by the communist secretary who underlines how their relations are not aimed at third parties, and repeating once again that in the Ukrainian crisis – which Xi quotes several times in his editorial – “China has always taken an objective and impartial position and has made active efforts to promote reconciliation and peace negotiations.”

Position considered too lukewarm by the West: calls for peace that will not translate into concrete actions. Xi repeatedly stresses the need to “take into consideration the legitimate security concerns of all parties”: a concept very dear to Moscow. In short, the war ends if the collective security of all is respected, including that of Russia. China‘s proposal on how to resolve the Ukrainian crisis “reflects global visions”. Xi calls for a “fair, rational and pragmatic” dialogue, but acknowledges that “solutions are not easy”. “We believe that as long as all parties embrace the vision of a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security and pursue an equal, rational and results-oriented dialogue and consultation, they will find a reasonable way to resolve the crisis and a broad path towards a world of lasting peace and common security”.

“Russia-China relations have reached the highest level in their history and are getting stronger and stronger,” writes Putin. “They surpass the military-political alliances of the Cold War times by their quality, with no one ordering and no one obeying, no limits or taboos.”

“A journey of friendship, cooperation and peace”, Xi introduces it. “The two countries firmly support each other in following the development path according to national realities”. He speaks of a “new model of relations between large countries”. The Chinese leader clearly shows the desire to further deepen economic cooperation with Russia, underlining, as already done in the past, that “China and Russia have pledged not to ally, not to clash and not to target third parties in the development of our ties”, but that “China and Russia have found the right path for interaction between states. This is essential for relations to stand the test of changing international circumstances”.

He takes on the role of global statesman Xi and attacks the US not too covertly when he says that “the international community has recognized that no country is superior to the others, no model of governance is universal and no single country should dictate the international order. The common interest of all mankind is a world that is united and peaceful, rather than divided and unstable”. “The crisis in Ukraine, which was provoked and is being dutifully fueled by the West, is the most striking, but not the only, manifestation of its desire to maintain its international dominance and to preserve the unipolar world order,” he writes Putin.

During the visit, the two leaders will discuss Ukraine, military-technical cooperation and energy trade, the Kremlin said on Friday. Several bilateral documents will be signed. Economic relations received a boost during the war. Last year, trade between Russia and China reached a record $185 billion. Trade between the two neighbors has skyrocketed following sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies on Russia for the invasion. In this period, China has purchased more than $65 billion in Russian energy, providing a key source of cash for the Kremlin, as well as vital supplies of technology and other goods. Russia expects trade volume to rise to $200 billion this year.

“Just as every new year begins with spring, every success begins with deeds. We have every reason to expect that China and Russia, as fellow travelers on the path of development, will make new and greater contributions to human progress,” concludes Xi.

A visit that will be closely watched by the United States and the European Union, worried that Beijing can provide something more than the political and economic support it is already giving to Moscow. But also hopeful that Xi will be able to reason with the Russian and arrive at a solution to the Ukrainian crisis.

Xi plays multiple tables. Don’t give up, but rather manage your close ties with Putin in the best possible way so as not to find a defeated and humiliated country on its doorstep. Without, however, arriving at a total break with the West and risking sanctions. The Chinese leader must strike a careful balance, riding the wave of his renewed international activism – following the Iran-Saudi deal – to bolster his image as a global statesman, projecting himself as a neutral mediator by promoting that 12-point document on the issue presented a month ago that the West has already rejected. By making a phone call, perhaps for the first time, also to the Ukrainian Zelensky.

But “a so-called mediation serves him only as an operation, aimed above all at the Europeans with whom he has to repair relations, to say ‘I tried, I gave it a try’: it is unlikely that Xi will be able to broker an acceptable peace agreement that goes well both in Kiev and in Moscow since it continues to support the aggressor and then it will have an easy game in unloading the blame on the USA by saying that it is they who are hindering an agreement and prolonging the war”, he confided to Republic a Western diplomatic source. “By coming out strengthened in the eyes of those countries of the global South with his latest initiatives with which he proposes a world order based on tolerance, peace and equality he is courting”.

On the economic front, it will promote greater involvement in the Silk Road, there will be talk of gas and energy. But also of technical-military cooperation. “He will tell him that for China, the strategic partnership with Russia has not weakened, and it is likely that he will push for agreements that are advantageous to him without making Moscow perceive too much that he is exploiting their weakness”.