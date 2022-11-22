U.S. President Joe Biden did not attend the APEC summit held in Bangkok, Thailand due to personal reasons, and Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping became the protagonist of the summit. Some German media commented that it was a serious mistake for Biden to hand over the stage to Xi Jinping.

Deutsche Welle reported on November 19 that at the G20 and APEC summits, Xi Jinping, who had not been on the international stage for a long time, had a full schedule and met with leaders of many countries. However, at the G20 group meeting, the topic focused on the Russia-Ukraine war, and Xi may not have become the focus as he imagined; while in Bangkok, Thailand, due to the absence of US President Biden due to personal reasons, Xi became the protagonist.

The report quoted a commentary in the German media Handelsblatt that Biden did not go to APEC in person and gave up the stage to Xi Jinping.

The article stated that Biden did not meet with the leaders of China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Canada to discuss how to deal with the global economic recession. Instead, he chose to attend the wedding of his granddaughter Naomi. It is to give up the stage to Xi Jinping.

The article stated that the outside world generally believes that Xi Jinping will seize this opportunity to try to further expand the CCP’s economic influence. It was a serious mistake that US President Biden did not go to the scene in person.

Matthew Goodman, an Asia expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a U.S. think tank, said Biden should at least find a way to show up for a few hours to show he cares about the region. Because he doesn’t have to travel far for it: the Indonesian resort of Bali, where he attends the G20 summit this week, is just four hours away from APEC in the Thai capital.

US Vice President Harris attended the meeting in place of Biden. According to US media reports, the message Harris wants to convey is that “there is no better partner than the United States” for countries and companies in the Indo-Pacific region. In addition, she also called on all countries to pay attention to the “Indo-Pacific Economic Framework” (IPEF) initiative launched by the United States at the beginning of the year.

However, the article stated that for Southeast Asian countries, China (the CCP) is still the most important trading partner at present. Beijing wants to further expand economic ties with its southern neighbor in light of growing tensions with the United States. At the ASEAN summit not long ago, the current Chinese Premier Li Keqiang stated that he plans to strengthen cooperation with Southeast Asian countries in the fields of trade, industrialization and digital economy.

Radio Free Asia reported that Riley Walters, deputy director of the Japanese Studies Program at the Hudson Institute, an American think tank, said that Xi Jinping considers himself a thought leader in China and the world, and believes that he is qualified to speak to the rest of the world. Leaders express their opinions.

According to reports, on the first day of his arrival in Thailand on November 18, Xi Jinping pointed out in his written speech to the APEC Business Leaders Summit that the Asia-Pacific region “is not anyone’s back garden” and should not become a arena for major powers. The people will not agree to any attempt to start a “new cold war”, and the times will not allow it.

Xi Jinping’s intention to compete with the United States is also reflected in his promotion of a large number of technocrats at the 20th National Congress, with the aim of making China (the CCP) a technological superpower that rivals the United States.

The Wall Street Journal reported on November 19 that Xi Jinping promoted a large number of officials with experience in aerospace, artificial intelligence and other strategically important fields to the new generation of top leadership of the Communist Party of China.

According to data compiled by the Brookings Institution, a Washington think tank, and shared exclusively with the Wall Street Journal, the new Central Committee of the Communist Party of China has 81 CCP officials with technical expertise, accounting for nearly 40 percent; the committee is An elite institution that determines major national policy. In the previous Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, such officials accounted for less than 18 percent. The list of members of the new Central Committee of the Communist Party of China was announced during the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held in Beijing last month.

In the 24-member Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the number of policymakers with scientific and technical backgrounds increased from two to eight. The Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee is the core body of the CPC Central Committee.

Many of the new technocrats on the CCP Central Committee come from emerging fields identified as strategic priorities by the Chinese government, including semiconductors, environmental science, and biotechnology. The Brookings Institution counts only those officials who earned degrees in science or engineering and then worked in related fields, not those who majored in economics and finance.

Aerospace experts lead with 20 seats, forming a faction in Chinese politics that is sometimes referred to as the “Space Department” or “Cosmic Gang”. The Brookings Institution said its dominance underscores the importance Xi attaches to the military industry’s role in the military-civilian fusion strategy and the fact that the military industry is a source of pride for the CCP.

According to the definition of the Brookings Institution, only one of the seven Politburo Standing Committee members is a technocrat. Ding is sometimes seen as a bridge between conservative bureaucrats and emerging tech elites, said Tristan Kenderdine, research director at political risk consultancy Future Risk. Ding is Xi’s confidant, he was previously engaged in material research and government management respectively.

In the Politburo of the Communist Party of China, technocrats have the characteristics of being promoted all the way, including Ma Xingrui and Yin Li.

Ma Xingrui has a 25-year career in the aerospace field, and he was also the commander-in-chief of several space missions, including China‘s first lunar surface exploration mission.

Yin Li is an internationally renowned public health expert who served as the vice chairman of the World Health Organization and a visiting scholar at Harvard University. In 2003, during his tenure at the Chinese Ministry of Health, he helped develop a plan to deal with the SARS crisis.

In addition, tech experts have been promoted in provincial governments, suggesting their influence will continue to grow.

For example, Xu Dazhe, a veteran of the aerospace industry, held key government positions in Hunan Province from 2016 to 2021. Hunan province, a major aerospace research center, helped develop China‘s homegrown Beidou satellite navigation system as an alternative to the U.S. Global Positioning System.

After Xu Dazhe retired last year, Zhang Qingwei, another aviation industry veteran, succeeded him as secretary of the Hunan Provincial Party Committee. Zhang Qingwei was the provincial party secretary of Heilongjiang, a major producer of commercial aircraft. Xu Dazhe served in the Central Committee, and Zhang Qingwei is still a member of the Central Committee.

The Wall Street Journal reported on October 16 that against the backdrop of U.S. legislation cracking down on China‘s semiconductor industry, Xi Jinping proposed “Chinese-style modernization” at the 20th National Congress, redoubled his emphasis on the CCP’s leadership over the economy, and called for self-reliance and the development of products that can meet the country’s strategic needs. high-end technology.

The report pointed out that Xi Jinping’s 20th National Congress report indicated that he will continue to implement a tough rule in China and show more power in the international arena, including making the military ready for combat. His ultimate goal is to replace the democratic West with the centralized power of the CCP. .

