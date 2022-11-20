Xinhua News Agency, Bangkok, November 19th (Reporters Zhang Chongfang and Wang Yaguang)On November 19 local time, President Xi Jinping had a brief conversation with US Vice President Harris at request while attending the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok.

On November 19 local time, President Xi Jinping had a brief conversation with US Vice President Harris at request while attending the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Haitao

Xi Jinping said that my meeting with President Biden in Bali, Indonesia, was strategic and constructive, and had important guiding significance for China-US relations in the next stage. It is hoped that the two sides will further enhance mutual understanding, reduce misunderstanding and misjudgment, and jointly promote China-US relations to return to a healthy and stable track. I hope Madam Vice President will play an active role in this.

Harris said that the two heads of state have just held a successful meeting. The United States does not seek confrontation or conflict with China. The two sides should cooperate on global issues and keep communication channels open.

“Guangming Daily” (version 02, November 20, 2022)

[

责编：丁玉冰 ]