TAIPEI. “At the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22.” With this meager note from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the trip to Moscow of the leader of the Asian giant is made official. Confirmation arrived from Beijing after the previous Russian announcement, as always more generous with details. “During the talks, the two will discuss topical issues related to the further development of comprehensive partnership relations and strategic cooperation between Russia and China,” the Kremlin said. In the official communications there is therefore no trace of the war in Ukraine, nor of a possible peace plan.

Yet the world, first and foremost Europe, would expect just this: a sort of mediation by Xi on his friend Putin to put an end to the war or in any case start concrete negotiations with Ukraine. Expectations also stimulated by the indiscretion of the Wall Street Journal according to which the Chinese president will also speak with Volodymyr Zelensky immediately after making the trip to Moscow. It would be the first talk, albeit in virtual form, between Xi and the Ukrainian president after the Russian invasion. The latest preparations in this sense would have been prepared by yesterday’s phone call between Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

But in reality, despite the form and recent presentation of a Chinese “position paper” on the war, it remains difficult for Xi to carry out concrete mediation. On the contrary. According to Alexander Gabuev, an expert on Sino-Russian relations at the Carnegie Endowment think tank, “the real content of the trip will be discussions on strengthening military and commercial ties”. The Kremlin itself claims that “several important bilateral documents will be signed”. Announcements are expected on an increase in Chinese exports of semiconductors to Russia, an important chapter in the global technology dispute in which the United States is trying to exclude Moscow and Beijing from supply chains. On the other hand, an increase in Russian oil and gas exports to China is expected. Eyes on the new Power of Siberia 2, the new gas pipeline under construction which will exponentially increase supplies to the People’s Republic passing through Mongolia.

In short, according to Gabuev, Xi’s priority is not to get completely entangled in a very complicated mediation, but rather to take advantage of the situation of growing dependence of Moscow on him. At the same time, Xi will try to capitalize on his maneuver between the Kremlin and Zelensky, reiterating Chinese support for the political solution and no to nuclear escalation. Support for the protection of sovereignty and territorial integrity will, as always, be accompanied by the “necessary consideration of the legitimate security concerns of all countries”, ergo Russia. To understand how the criticism of the West and in particular of the United States will be modulated for having “thrown fuel on the fire”. But Xi will try to keep Europe out of the controversy, given that his unprecedented opening move to Zelensky also aims to propose an image of “responsible power” towards European governments encouraged by Beijing to develop “strategic autonomy” with respect to politics US foreign.

Washington is unlikely to leave the field open to this narrative. Yesterday, shortly after the phone call between Qin and Kuleba, the hypothesis that China could supply arms to Russia has once again become topical. According to Politico, Chinese companies sent about a thousand assault rifles to Russian companies between June and December 2022. This would be a transfer between private companies. Beijing has always vehemently denied having ever sent arms to the two sides involved in the conflict.

With Xi’s trip and his 40th face-to-face with Putin, however, China‘s moves will be watched even more closely.