Xinhua News Agency, Samarkand, Uzbekistan, September 15 (Reporter Liu Hua Cai Guodong)On the afternoon of the 15th local time, President Xi Jinping met with President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus at the Samarkand State Guest House. The two heads of state decided to upgrade the bilateral relationship to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership.

On the afternoon of September 15 local time, President Xi Jinping met with President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus at the Samarkand State Guest House.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhai Jianlan

Xi Jinping pointed out that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Belarus 30 years ago, the relations between the two countries have been continuously improved and upgraded, and all-round cooperation has been steadily advanced. The positioning of China-Belarus relations has been upgraded to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership, realizing a historic leap in China-Belarus relations. China is willing to work with Belarus to increase mutual political support, unleash the potential of cooperation in various fields, promote greater development of China-Belarus relations, and better benefit the two peoples.

Xi Jinping emphasized that Belarus has always given China firm support on issues concerning China‘s core interests, which China speaks highly of. China firmly supports Belarus in following a development path that suits its own national conditions, opposes external forces interfering in Belarus’ internal affairs under any pretext, and is willing to work with Belarus to promote the implementation of the global development initiative and global security initiative, and safeguard international fairness and justice. China is willing to maintain close exchanges with Belarus, carry out mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation in investment, economy and trade and other fields, and promote the development of China-Belarus Industrial Park in the direction of green, smart, ecological and digital. The two sides should continue to hold the China-Belarus local cooperation year activities and carry out joint training of talents in colleges and universities. China is willing to continue to provide support and assistance to Belarus in its fight against the new crown pneumonia epidemic.

Lukashenko said that for Belarus and many other countries, China is a very reliable partner. The positioning of Belarus-China relations has been upgraded to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership, which fully conforms to the status quo and needs of Belarus-China relations. Belarus will unswervingly deepen relations with China, firmly support China‘s continuous development and growth, firmly support China‘s national reunification, firmly support China‘s position on core issues such as Taiwan, and will always stand shoulder to shoulder with China and be China‘s most important reliable friend. Belarus is willing to learn more from China‘s successful development experience and strengthen practical cooperation between the two countries in various fields. Belarus supports a series of important initiatives put forward by China, and hopes to cooperate closely with China within multilateral frameworks such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. I wish the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China a complete success!

After the meeting, the two sides issued the “Joint Statement of the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Belarus on Establishing All-weather Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” and signed cooperation documents on science and technology, justice, agriculture, e-commerce and other fields.

Ding Xuexiang, Yang Jiechi, Wang Yi, He Lifeng and others attended the meeting.

