The CCP no longer conceals its ambition to dominate the world, and has become bolder in challenging the US-dominated world order. Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has just entered his third term, said to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end of his trip to Russia, “Let’s work together to promote the changes in a century.” It highlights that the CCP has abandoned the strategy of “keeping a low profile” and a new Cold War has formed.

The CCP has already begun to play this role: it has brought Iran and Saudi Arabia to reconcile, shaking the position of the United States in the Middle East; mediating the Russo-Ukrainian war, trying to break down the early efforts made by Western countries, mainly the United States, in the Russo-Ukrainian war; The Ministry of Foreign Affairs led more than 100 envoys in Hong Kong and representatives of chambers of commerce to visit the Greater Bay Area, but only blocked the representatives of the United States, using commercial interests to alienate or divide the relationship between the United States and its alliance.

After successfully mediating the reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Xi Jinping couldn’t wait to visit Russia after winning his third term, and went deep into the center of the Russia-Ukraine war with a high profile in the name of peace.

In the past few weeks, Xi has also introduced three new initiatives to expand his vision of the world: the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.

The Wall Street Journal reported on the 23rd that: “Although the three initiatives lack specific content, their broad ideas seek to position China as a country that can do business with China (the CCP) for those countries and regions wary of US hegemony. , you can seek security guarantees from China, and you can gain respect from China.”

The report also believes that the above-mentioned actions mark a new stage in the CCP’s view of itself and its global role: the CCP and its allies no longer have to obey the global order led by the United States. This clearly poses a challenge to the United States, which is trying to shape a world that it sees as divided into democracies and dictatorships.

Earlier this month, at the Two Sessions of the Communist Party of China held in Beijing, Xi Jinping made a rare direct criticism of the United States, saying that “Western countries headed by the United States have implemented all-round containment, containment, and suppression against me, bringing unprecedented severe challenges to my country’s development.” .”

On the day of Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia (20th), the Beijing authorities raided the Beijing office of an American company without warning, detained five Chinese employees working for the agency, and shut down the office’s business. The CCP’s move the day before was even more astonishing: The Commissioner’s Office of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong invited about 100 consuls stationed in Hong Kong, heads of chambers of commerce, and executives from multinational companies and financial institutions to visit the Greater Bay Area. Only the US consul in the largest foreign consulate in Hong Kong was not invited. This shows that the CCP intends to crowd out the United States and divide the relationship between the United States and its allies.

The “Wall Street Journal” pointed out that as Xi Jinping began his third term as the country’s president, the CCP has shown “increasing boldness” in challenging the US-led world order, and the CCP’s long-standing strategy of keeping a low profile has changed.

“Hide your strength and bide your time” was proposed by Deng Xiaoping in 1990. In 8964, after the CCP dispatched troops to suppress the protesting students, anti-CCP waves formed around the world, and the CCP was isolated. Therefore, Deng Xiaoping proposed this diplomatic strategy, hoping to make a comeback by temporarily restraining himself and waiting in hiding.

At present, the CCP has abandoned this strategy, and has launched “Wolf Warrior Diplomacy”, which has begun to show an aggressive and provocative posture to the outside world.

During Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia, China and Russia signed a series of joint statements. In the “Joint Statement on Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership”, the two parties agreed to join forces to oppose Western-style democracy and Western hegemony to interfere in the politics of other countries. They also named and criticized the United States and accused the United States of its global weapons and strategic deployment. And told Putin when he said goodbye, let us work together to promote the century-old change, and Putin agreed.

Wu Jialong, a well-known political and economic commentator in Taiwan, believes that a new world Cold War pattern has been formed.

After the Second World War, the traditional Western countries headed by the United States and the communist countries headed by the Soviet Union began a political and military Cold War confrontation. In 1991, with the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Cold War ended.

So, how will this Cold War end? In fact, judging from the economic and military strength of both sides of the Cold War and the support of public opinion, the answer seems to be ready.

