Home World Xi Jinping opens the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party: “Great risks defused, extraordinary changes in the last five years”
World

Xi Jinping opens the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party: “Great risks defused, extraordinary changes in the last five years”

by admin
Xi Jinping opens the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party: “Great risks defused, extraordinary changes in the last five years”

President Xi Jinping has kicked off the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party: he is widely expected to win a third term and solidify his place as the most powerful ruler in the country since Mao Zedong.

President Xi Jinping arrived in the main auditorium of the Great Hall of the People, in Tiananmen Square and after the Chinese national anthem (The March of the Volunteers), he reached the podium greeted by a long applause for his speech. “We are here for the new course of the Party, in view of the construction of a modern socialist country”, said the president in the opening words.

“The last five years have been marked by great changes, which have been very important and extraordinary”, and China has “defused great risks”. The first words of XI. “The Chinese Communist Party has made a” remarkable “journey and embarked on a” glorious, unparalleled mission “in Xi’s judgment, and” we have continued to strengthen the party’s leadership. “

See also  Akihiko Kondo the fictosexual who in Japan married a hologram

You may also like

Biden criticizes Truss: “His business plan was wrong”

New UK Chancellor of the Exchequer admits mistakes...

Suspected serial killer arrested in California

Drawing a blueprint for China’s development and promoting...

Drawing a blueprint for China’s development to promote...

Andersson, the outgoing Swedish premier: “In Italy it...

In Vasylyvka, the only check point to get...

What will Belarus do? “Grouping” of soldiers from...

Iran, smoke and gunshots in Evin prison, the...

South Korean elderly question Google Maps invasion of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy