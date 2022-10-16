President Xi Jinping has kicked off the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party: he is widely expected to win a third term and solidify his place as the most powerful ruler in the country since Mao Zedong.

President Xi Jinping arrived in the main auditorium of the Great Hall of the People, in Tiananmen Square and after the Chinese national anthem (The March of the Volunteers), he reached the podium greeted by a long applause for his speech. “We are here for the new course of the Party, in view of the construction of a modern socialist country”, said the president in the opening words.

“The last five years have been marked by great changes, which have been very important and extraordinary”, and China has “defused great risks”. The first words of XI. “The Chinese Communist Party has made a” remarkable “journey and embarked on a” glorious, unparalleled mission “in Xi’s judgment, and” we have continued to strengthen the party’s leadership. “