Xi Jinping has long used two cups of tea instead of one at important meetings, and many have suggested that this could be a subtle display of his power.

Source: Profimedia

At the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress (NPC) in China, Chinese President Xi Jinping had something others didn’t: two cups of tea instead of one. The meeting itself, known as the Two Sessions, is almost a spectacle. The NPC is the state equivalent of the parliament, which is, in theory, the most powerful state body.

In reality, it acts as the stamp of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, bringing key laws on decisions that have already been made.

President Xi’s choice of two cups of tea could be a subtle display of power. In China, there is an idiom of four characters, ren zou, cha liang, which means “Tea gets cold when people leave”.

The Chinese president started using two cups in 2021, but then everyone thought he was doing it because of the coronavirus pandemic. At that time, the other six members of the Politburo Standing Committee, including Premier Li Keqiang, only had one cup of tea in front of them.

Two cups of tea meant not only that Siev’s tea is not cooling, he was approaching 10 years in office, but that another hot cup of tea is waiting for him.

A double cup of tea appeared in all the other rooms where Si attended separate meetings. It was more than a numerical difference. Si’s mugs seem to have been specially designed for him, unlike those served to other members of the leadership.

It is a phenomenon that was not seen in previous years, the media reported.

Source: Profimedia

Although it was just a cup of tea, in Chinese politics symbols, status and protocol have important meanings. Xi came to power as party general secretary in the fall of 2012. He took over as China‘s president just before the spring of 2013.

If the first of the two teacups implies his first two five-year terms, from 2012 to 2022, the second cup could imply his continued reign as China‘s top leader after the party’s national congress, in 2022. And for how long? Five more years? 10? De facto president for life?

About six years ago, sharp-eyed security guards began deploying to the NPC’s annual meetings with one mission: to keep a close eye on Si’s cup of tea. A male servant was later assigned to serve tea to Si, while female servants carried tea to the other leaders.

The fact is that special treatment was given only to Si.

(World)