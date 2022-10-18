On September 30, seven members of the Standing Committee including Xi Jinping (center) and Li Keqiang (third from left) attended the 11th Party Reception. (Image credit: Getty Images)

[See China October 16, 2022 News](See a comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Li Jiaqi) The Communist Party of China today (16th)Twenty”, General Secretary of the Communist Party of ChinaXi JinpingPublishing a political report, again referring to the “persistence”One country, two systems“, and reiterated that “we will never give up the use of force against Taiwan.”TaiwanChief Executive Su Zhenchang said,Republic of ChinaAs a sovereign and independent country, the future is determined by the Taiwanese themselves.

Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, issued a political report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on the 16th. In his opening speech, he mentioned “one country, two systems” five times. In the section related to Taiwan, he mentioned “Taiwan independence and external forces” at least three times, claiming to firmly oppose the separatist act of Taiwan independence. Interfering with external forces, it is necessary to “firmly grasp the dominance and initiative of cross-strait relations”, firmly advance the great cause of reunification, and declare that the Taiwan issue is “the Chinese people’s own business, and it must be decided by the Chinese people.”

The Central News Agency reported that in response to Xi Jinping’s remarks, Executive President Su Zhenchang said in an interview today that the world‘s universal values ​​are respect for each other, tolerance for diversity, and peaceful communication, and no “military man” can dominate the world.

Taking the Russian-Ukrainian war as an example, he said, “Force is the worst thing. The Chinese government has always put force on its lips, but it has to deal with Taiwan in its heart. Taiwan’s freedom and democracy have always been recognized by the world, and all parties are in Asia. First”.

Su Zhenchang emphasized, “Taiwan is a sovereign and independent country, which has been recognized by the world again and again. Xi Jinping should pay attention to the wolf smoke and the protest banners on the Sitong Bridge in Beijing, instead of always wanting to use force against Taiwan. Taiwan is owned by the Taiwanese. Lord, the future is up to the Taiwanese to decide.”

Sanli News reported that the DPP also stated today that the DPP’s stance is to firmly defend national sovereignty without yielding, safeguard freedom and democracy without compromise, and the CCP authorities must respect Taiwan’s democratic and free way of life, and should not repeatedly use force to threaten the people of Taiwan.

The DPP pointed out that the President stated on this year’s National Day that maintaining the stability of the Taiwan Strait and the region is the common responsibility of both sides, and that Taiwan will continue to stand firm on the “Four Persistences” and strengthen the “Four Resilience”, firmly defend national sovereignty without yielding, and safeguard democracy and freedom. No compromise. This is also the mainstream public opinion in Taiwan, and the CCP authorities must recognize the facts.

The DPP criticized that China‘s authoritarian expansion in recent years has had a huge impact on the world. The people of Taiwan will continue to uphold the value of democracy and freedom, and will not be intimidated by the CCP’s force to back down. Taiwan will also continue to deepen democracy, consolidate security, develop economy, and give the world a better Taiwan.

The DPP mentioned that President Tsai’s National Day speech has made it clear that he is willing to work with the Beijing authorities to find a mutually acceptable way to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait under the principle of rationality, equality and mutual respect. Fighting against each other is definitely not an option for both sides of the strait. We call on the CCP authorities to only respect the Taiwan people’s insistence on sovereignty, democracy and freedom, which is the basis for reviving the positive interaction between the two sides of the strait.

Kuomintang Chairman Zhu Lilun said that the three most important tasks of the Kuomintang are: first, defending the Republic of China; second, safeguarding our democracy and freedom; third, maintaining cross-strait regional peace. It is our common goal to protect Taiwan and protect democracy and freedom.

Zhu Lilun emphasized that the Kuomintang will absolutely oppose any attempt to undermine or harm the Republic of China to the end, and public opinion has repeatedly pointed to “We firmly oppose Taiwan independence and one country, two systems. These are very clear goals of Taiwanese public opinion.”

