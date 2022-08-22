Xi Jinping sends condolences to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Li Keqiang sends message of condolences to Fumio Kishida

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 22. On August 22, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to express his condolences on Kishida’s infection with the new crown virus.

Xi Jinping said that upon learning that Prime Minister Kishida has contracted the novel coronavirus, I would like to extend my sincere greetings to you and wish you a speedy recovery. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan diplomatic relations. I would like to work with you to promote the building of China-Japan relations that meet the requirements of the new era.

On the same day, Premier Li Keqiang sent a message to Fumio Kishida to express his condolences.

[

责编：陈畅 ]