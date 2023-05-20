Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to the 32nd Summit of the League of Arab States and Continues to Write a New Chapter of China-Arab Friendship

Hangzhou Net release time: 2023-05-20 08:50

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 19th: On May 19th, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to King Salman of Saudi Arabia, the rotating chairman of the League of Arab States summit meeting, congratulating the convening of the 32nd Arab League summit meeting in Jeddah.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the Arab League has long been committed to promoting the unity and self-improvement of the Arab world and promoting peace, stability and development in the Middle East. I am very glad to see that the Arab countries continue to take new steps and achieve new results on the road of unity and self-improvement. Saudi Arabia is an important force in the multi-polar world and has made positive contributions to strengthening the solidarity and coordination of Arab countries and maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East. I appreciate this.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the traditional friendship between China and Arab states has spanned thousands of years and has grown stronger over time. In recent years, the strategic partnership between the two sides has continued to develop and achieved fruitful results, becoming a model of South-South cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win results. In December last year, the first China-Arab States Summit was successfully held in Riyadh. The leaders of China and Arab countries agreed to build a China-Arab community with a shared future for the new era, strengthen China-Arab solidarity and cooperation, help their respective national rejuvenation, promote regional peace and development, and safeguard international Fairness and justice, this is an epoch-making milestone in the development of China-Arab relations. Looking to the future, China is willing to work with Arab countries to carry forward the spirit of China-Arab friendship, implement the outcomes of the first China-Arab summit, build a higher-level China-Arab strategic partnership, and continue to write a new chapter in China-Arab friendship.