Xi Jinping Sends Message of Condolences to Indian President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Train Derailment and Collision in Odisha, India – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xi Jinping Sends Message of Condolences to Indian President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Train Derailment and Collision Accident in Odisha, India

Li Qiang Sends Message of Condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 3rd: On June 3rd, President Xi Jinping sent messages of condolences to Indian President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the train derailment and collision in Odisha, India, which caused heavy casualties.

Xi Jinping expressed that he was shocked to learn that a train derailed and collided in Odisha State of your country, causing heavy casualties. On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I would like to express my deep condolences to the victims, extend my sincere condolences to the families of the victims and the injured, and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

On the same day, Premier Li Qiang of the State Council sent a message of condolences to Modi.