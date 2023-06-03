Home » Xi Jinping Sends Message of Condolences to Indian President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Train Derailment and Collision in Odisha, India – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

Xi Jinping Sends Message of Condolences to Indian President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Train Derailment and Collision in Odisha, India – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
Xi Jinping Sends Message of Condolences to Indian President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Train Derailment and Collision in Odisha, India – Xinhua English.news.cn









</p> <p>Xi Jinping Sends Message of Condolences to Indian President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Train Derailment and Collision in Odisha, India – Xinhua English.<a data-ail="1062930" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >news</a>.cn<br />
news.cn/2021detail/css/detail.css”/> news.cn/2021detail/css/detail-sanwu.css”/>


Xi Jinping Sends Message of Condolences to Indian President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Train Derailment and Collision Accident in Odisha, India

Li Qiang Sends Message of Condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 3rd: On June 3rd, President Xi Jinping sent messages of condolences to Indian President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the train derailment and collision in Odisha, India, which caused heavy casualties.

Xi Jinping expressed that he was shocked to learn that a train derailed and collided in Odisha State of your country, causing heavy casualties. On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I would like to express my deep condolences to the victims, extend my sincere condolences to the families of the victims and the injured, and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

On the same day, Premier Li Qiang of the State Council sent a message of condolences to Modi.

[error correction]


[Responsible editor: Zhang Qiaosu]


010020020110000000000000011105701129667663

See also  Conservatives and traditionalists, in the US the Pentecostals push the Republicans

You may also like

ZTE publishes the 2022 Sustainability Report

Venezuela, woman slaps opposition leader Capriles – Corriere...

Three Israeli soldiers killed on the border with...

Three Israeli soldiers were killed on the border...

Pope to PMS: Mission is about proclaiming Christ,...

Mainline Magic Orchestra’s new homage to house

“Egyptian policeman” shoots at Israeli soldiers on the...

Egyptian policeman kills three Israeli soldiers at border...

Connected villages, the W3 project in Costermano sul...

Three Israeli soldiers wounded on the border with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy