Xi Jinping Sends Message of Condolences to Nepalese President Bhandari over Passenger Plane Crash in Nepal

Date: 2023-01-17

Views: 71

Source: China Government Network

Editor in charge: Li Yan



Text Size: Large Medium Small



Xi Jinping Sends Message of Condolences to Nepalese President Bhandari over Passenger Plane Crash in Nepal

Li Keqiang Sends Message of Condolences to Nepalese Prime Minister Prachanda

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 17. On January 16, President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolences to Nepalese President Bhandari over the passenger plane crash in Nepal.

Xi Jinping expressed that a passenger plane crashed in Sydney, causing heavy casualties. On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I would like to express my deep condolences to the victims and extend my sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

On the same day, Premier Li Keqiang sent a message of condolences to Nepalese Prime Minister Prachanda.