Date: 2023-01-17
Source: China Government Network
Li Keqiang Sends Message of Condolences to Nepalese Prime Minister Prachanda

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 17. On January 16, President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolences to Nepalese President Bhandari over the passenger plane crash in Nepal.

Xi Jinping expressed that a passenger plane crashed in Sydney, causing heavy casualties. On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I would like to express my deep condolences to the victims and extend my sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

On the same day, Premier Li Keqiang sent a message of condolences to Nepalese Prime Minister Prachanda.

