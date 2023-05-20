Xi Jinping spends 26 billion coins at the Central Asia Summit to become the boss of the “Third World”? | Central Asia Summit | Third World Boss | G7 Summit | Hiroshima, Japan

On May 19, the three-day G7 summit was held in Hiroshima, Japan. The host country, Japan, specially invited eight non-G7 member states to attend the meeting. At the same time, the China-Central Asia Summit was held in Xi’an. The CCP announced that it will provide a total of 26 billion yuan in financing support and free aid to Central Asian countries, sparking heated discussions. Some analysts pointed out that Xi Jinping is trying to become the boss of the “Third World” by spreading money.

The G7 summit specially invited 8 countries including India, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea, the Pacific island country Cook Islands, the African island country Comoros, Brazil and Vietnam. These countries all have complicated political and economic relations with China and Russia.

“Sankei Shimbun” analyzed that these countries were invited to participate in the meeting to show that the G7 did not make decisions unilaterally, but provided needed support after listening to the voices of emerging market countries and developing countries. The G7 hopes to promote these countries to keep a distance from China and Russia.

From May 18th to 19th, the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participated in the China-Central Asia Summit. Xi Jinping and the heads of state of the five Central Asian countries announced the formal establishment of the China-Central Asian Heads of State Meeting Mechanism, which will be held every two years in China and Central Asian countries in turn.

Current commentator Zhang Tianliang wrote on Twitter, “Xi Jinping wants to fill the power vacuum in Central Asia after Russia’s decline, but the Turkic-speaking countries themselves want to form an alliance and want to include Xinjiang. What is Xi Jinping’s clever strategy? Toss money?”

In his speech at the summit, Xi Jinping said that in order to help China cooperate with Central Asian countries and their own development, China will provide a total of 26 billion yuan in financing support and free assistance to Central Asian countries.

In this regard, senior media person Pang Zhong believes that the purpose of the CCP to hold the Central Asia Summit is to attract a few more friends to speak out and embolden him, and to fight against the G7 summit.

Pang Zhong said: “But there is a price to pay for making friends. When the people in the mainland are living in dire straits, food and clothing, and seeing a doctor are problems, the CCP has to give a lot of money to Central Asian countries. 26 billion yuan for financing Support and free aid, etc., are really “better to give a beard than a slave”, “for the sake of face, regardless of the face”. This will make the country more turbulent, and this is the end of the CCP and its cronies.”

This incident has aroused heated discussions among many mainland netizens: “The 26 billion is gone again, can you help me, I have been unemployed for half a year, and I can’t even eat.” ? How will the local debts be resolved?”

Someone else said: “It took 26 billion yuan to find such five small characters in Central Asia. I don’t give money for compensated dating, and I don’t have a single friend. I still want to challenge the G7 summit. It really makes people laugh out loud. Remote villages in China Schools can’t even pay their electricity bills, farmers in Henan get a pension of 60 yuan a month, cities can’t pay their medical expenses, stop taking medicine and wait to die, college students pay their tuition with loans, and the elderly rely on scavenging to survive…”

According to “Business Insider”, many of China‘s Generation Z have recently posted their deposits on social platforms, and many of them are destitute. A 26-year-old from Sichuan admitted on Weibo that he only had 1.17 yuan in savings.

Wu Zuolai, an independent scholar based in the United States, analyzed: “After the US dollar has been distributed, the RMB has begun to be distributed. Let the Central Asian countries get used to using RMB, and the CCP will become the boss of the third world.”

Some people also believe that Russia invaded Ukraine and wasted its energy on Ukraine, leaving no time for Central Asia. Therefore, the CCP wants to seize the opportunity to snatch Russia’s traditional sphere of influence in Central Asia.

