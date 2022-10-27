Chinese President Xi Jinping said China and the United States must “find a way to get along” to protect world peace and development. This was reported by the state media coinciding with the start of his third term. “The world today is neither peaceful nor peaceful”, Xi wrote in a letter to the National Committee for US-China relations: “As great powers, the strengthening of communication and cooperation” between the two countries “will help to increase global stability and certainty and to promote peace and development in the world ”. China and the United States have clashed in recent years over issues ranging from Beijing’s aggression to Taiwan’s self-government to its repression in Hong Kong and alleged rights violations in Xinjiang. Washington also accused Beijing of providing diplomatic cover for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.