Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived on a three-day visit to Moscow, and it is believed that he will sign two agreements with Putin!

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are in the middle of a second day of talks on economic relations and the two sides are expected to sign two major expansion agreements on tuesday “comprehensive partnership” and “strategic cooperation”.

Unexpectedly, on Tuesday, a summit will be held in Kyiv where Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet with Putin’s enemy Vladimir Zelensky and offer him “solidarity and support”. Xi’s trip to Moscow is seen as a major boost for his strategic partner Putin, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of illegally deporting Ukrainian children.

Xi and Putin spoke on Monday four and a half hours, calling each other “dear friend”and the internationally isolated Russian leader said he was open to talks about China‘s proposals for a solution to the war in Ukraine. Putin is after the conversation walked Si to his car, which he almost never does, and the two were seen laughing together.

Beijing’s stance has drawn criticism from Western countries

During the meeting, the Russian leader said he was open to talks on Ukraine and praised Beijing’s proposal for a 12-point conflict, which includes a call for dialogue and respect for the territorial sovereignty of all countries. China is trying to portray itself as a neutral side in the Ukrainian conflict, but Washington said Beijing’s moves would could be a “stalling tactic” to help Moscow, Hina writes.

Moscow and Beijing have stepped up cooperation in recent years, driven by a desire to counter American global dominance. Beijing’s stance on Ukraine has drawn criticism from Western countries, which have said that China tacitly supports Moscow’s armed intervention.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Xi’s visit to Moscow “suggests that China feels no responsibility to hold the president accountable for crimes committed in Ukraine.” “And instead of even condemning, he would rather provide diplomatic cover for Russia to continue to commit these great crimes,” he added.

Shoigu will also be at the meeting

Xi told Putin on Monday that China is ready to “continue to play a constructive role in promoting a political solution” to the Ukraine crisis, according to China‘s state news agency Xinhua. The United States has accused Beijing of considering arms exports to Moscow, which China has strongly denied.

Ukrainian President Zelensky said he would welcome talks with Xi, although there is no indication of such plans from Beijing. On Tuesday, economic cooperation will take center stage in the talks between the Chinese and Russian leaders. The two sides are to sign two major agreements to expand “comprehensive partnership” and “strategic cooperation,” according to the Kremlin.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will also attend the meeting. Issues of military-technical cooperation are also on the agenda, according to Moscow. As reported from the Kremlinstatements by Putin and Xi were planned after the talks.

