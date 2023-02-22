On Tuesday (February 21, 2023), at a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Meloni, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed any potential peace plan proposed by Xi Jinping. Instead, he mentioned his own peace plan. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP)

[The Epoch Times, February 22, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Xia Yu) At the Munich Security Conference, the top diplomat of the Communist Party of China threw out Xi Jinping’s peace plan for the Russia-Ukraine war, which was questioned by Western countries. Ukraine says any peace plan must be based on Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also expressed lukewarmness towards Beijing’s peace plan.

When US President Joe Biden visited Kiev and Warsaw and delivered speeches, Wang Yi arrived in Moscow for a visit. It is reported that he will meet with Putin and bring a copy of Xi Jinping’s peace plan.

Wang Yi told the Munich Security Forum last week that Beijing would present a position paper on a political solution to the Ukraine crisis.

On Friday, the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to deliver a “peace speech” at the United Nations in which he is expected to present the peace plan. Xi has so far refrained from condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has been warned by the United States not to send lethal aid to Russia.

It was seen as the latest sign of Mr. Xi’s efforts to become a diplomatic player in the war.

It is reported that Putin may also introduce a draft resolution at the United Nations on the same day to compete with a peace plan supported by Ukrainian supporters that requires Russia to withdraw its troops and end hostilities. Ukraine’s peace plan is due to be put to a vote at the UN General Assembly this week. More than sixty countries have signed on to co-sponsor the resolution.

Zelensky wants UN to back Ukraine’s own peace plan

During a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Meloni on Tuesday (Feb. 21), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed any potential peace plan proposed by Xi Jinping, Ukrainian news outlet Ukraine Pravda reported. Instead, he mentioned his own peace plan.

Zelensky said he did not see any formal peace plan from China. He said he was counting on the international community to support Ukraine’s own peace package.

“In my view, our document, our ‘peace plan’, has been supported by many countries and we expect them to support it on the 23rd, when the UN will meet and vote,” he said.

Zelensky added that he thought it was important to “have a position” on the issue.

Zelensky’s 10-point peace plan includes the recovery of Ukrainian territory, the withdrawal of Russian troops from all of Ukraine and the creation of a special court to prosecute Russia for war crimes. The plan also includes measures to ensure nuclear safety, ensure Ukrainian food exports, release all prisoners of war, prevent ecocide and future conflicts, and confirm the end of the war by signing documents.

Russia opposes the peace plan.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister: The principle of Ukraine’s territorial integrity needs to be the cornerstone

Speaking at NATO headquarters on Tuesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he met with Wang Yi and was briefed on key elements of China‘s plan. He said Kiev was waiting for the full text of the plan before making a decision, but stressed that the principle of Ukraine’s territorial integrity needed to be the cornerstone.

“We are waiting to receive the text because this is not an issue where you can draw conclusions just by hearing what is planned. We need to find out all the details. Once we have the document, we will look at it and draw a conclusion. “He said.

Kuleba also said that if any country helps Russia to destroy the territorial integrity of Ukraine, it means that the principle of sovereignty will be violated; Invasion by other countries of the world.

Sources close to Zelenskiy told CNN on Tuesday that the only way to “real peace talks” is with more Ukrainian victories on the battlefield.

Ukraine needs more military aid to end the war, sources say, after Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his state of the nation address on Tuesday, revealing his uncompromising intentions on the war in Ukraine.

“The sooner Ukraine receives the weapons it needs, the sooner the war will end,” the source said.

Expert: China’s peace plan is not for Russia but for itself

China, on the other hand, has yet to publicly reveal the details of its plans. Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg reported that Xi Jinping’s plan may include a ceasefire, and may also include stopping the West from supplying weapons to Ukraine.

At the Munich Security Conference, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock responded to Beijing’s peace plan thrown out by Wang Yi, saying that any peace agreement must be conditional on Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine, “A just peace does not mean aggression.” Those who do will be rewarded,” she said.

Asked about Beijing’s plans for a peace proposal, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters that China‘s thinking appeared to be “pretty vague” and expressed doubts that Beijing could play the role of a sincere mediator . “China (the CCP) failed to condemn the (Russia) invasion,” he said. “China (the CCP) also said it was an illegal war.”

Liu Zongyuan, a researcher at the Council on Foreign Relations, told VOA that China‘s peace plan is not for Russia but for China itself. “The ultimate intention is actually to restore China‘s international image in the international community.” She believes that Beijing “hopes that as its international status improves, it can help the Chinese economy, promote the development of foreign trade, promote the development of China’s economy, and so on.”

Liu Zongyuan said that China‘s domestic economic indicators are actually in an “unprecedentedly bad” state. The Consumer Confidence Index (CCI), which reflects the people’s confidence in the economy, “dropped to more than 83% at the end of November last year, and it was less than 85%. Unprecedented low, so, coupled with the large-scale policy adjustments of many real estate, enterprises, and technology companies, there are indeed big problems in the Chinese economy.”

Responsible Editor: Ye Ziwei#