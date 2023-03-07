In a very rare statement, Chinese President Xi Jinping directly accused the United States and all of the West of wanting to impede China‘s economic development with a campaign of “containment” against it. Usually Chinese leaders – and especially those of very high rank such as the president – use a very vague and ambiguous rhetoric: when they have to criticize a foreign country they speak of “some countries”, without ever making explicit and direct criticisms. But in a speech to a group of businessmen on Monday, Xi took direct aim at the United States.

On the same day, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang also made very aggressive statements against the United States, accusing them of wanting direct confrontation with China: it is a sign that China‘s rhetoric against the West is gradually becoming tougher, with the start of Xi’s third term as president.

Xi he said, according to the Chinese transcript of the speech: “Western countries, led by the United States, have applied a comprehensive policy of containment, encirclement and oppression towards us, and have created problems of unprecedented gravity for the development of our country.” In the English transcript distributed by state media, the phrase against the United States and the West is not there.

According to some experts, as for example Michael Swaine, a researcher at the American study center Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, this “is the first time that Xi has publicly identified the United States” as the main obstacle to Chinese development. Given the usual vagueness of Chinese official speeches, Xi’s words were interpreted as an attempt to curry favor with the more nationalist part of public opinion.

Xi’s speech was held in front of a group of businessmen in the context of the so-called “Two Sessions”, i.e. the two meetings of the major assemblies of the People’s Republic: the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and the National People’s Congress . These two meetings take place once a year and give official confirmation of some decisions taken by the leadership of the Communist Party of China, such as increases in military spending, GDP growth targets. Xi Jinping will also formally receive from Congress the nomination for a third term as president, which was already decided months ago.

The “Two Sessions” are one of the most important events in Chinese politics, and on this occasion the new Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who was appointed only a few months ago after a long career, held an open press conference to journalists as ambassador to Washington. Qin Gang spoke rather belligerently, accusing the United States of wanting to assault China both economically and diplomatically, and of being the main culprit of the ever-rising tensions between the two countries.

The United States, Qin said, does not just want to compete with China, but seeks a “comprehensive crackdown.” “If the United States does not brake but instead continues to go faster and faster on the wrong path, there are no guardrails that can prevent a derailment: surely there will be conflict and confrontation”. According to Qin, the United States is jeopardizing “the future of humanity.”

In contrast to the irresponsible behavior of the United States, Qin instead praised the solid and stable relationship that China has with Vladimir Putin’s Russia, which “is an example for all international relations in the world“. Qin praised the friendship between the two countries, arguing that “when China and Russia work together, the world has a driving force”, and said the partnership will become “stronger and stronger”.

However, Qin denied US reports that China was considering sending weapons to Russia to support its invasion of Ukraine.