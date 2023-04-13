Listen to the audio version of the article

The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, has appealed to the armed forces of China to “strengthen training in the direction of real combat”. Xi, quoted by the CCTV broadcaster, spoke during a naval inspection, after the three-day aero-naval exercise around the island of Taiwan. Beijing thus signals that it will maintain pressure on Taiwan after the three days of large-scale maneuvers that ended on Monday, undertaking not to leave room for “separatist activities” and emphasizing that tensions are destined to remain. “We will not leave room for any form of separatist activity in Taiwan,” assured Zhu Fenglian, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office, which belongs to the central government, in the first briefing after the maneuvers. Beijing mobilized its People’s Liberation Army after the Los Angeles meeting between the island’s president Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The recent Chinese air and naval exercises simulating an encirclement of Taiwan are a “serious warning” to the autonomous island’s pro-independence politicians and their foreign supporters, Zhu Fenglian said. “The People’s Liberation Army has recently organized and conducted a series of countermeasures in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding waters, which is a serious warning against the collusion and provocation of separatist Taiwanese separatist forces and external forces,” he said. said Zhu. “It is a necessary action to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Chinese official added.

The conflict with Taiwan

China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be brought back under its control if necessary by force, and regularly sends warships and warplanes into the airspace and waters near the island. Such missions have become more frequent in recent years, accompanied by increasingly belligerent language from President Xi Jinping’s administration. Any conflict between the sides could involve the United States, Taiwan’s closest ally, which is required by law to treat all threats to the island as matters of “grave concern”.

China has maintained military pressure against Taiwan despite the formal conclusion of the exercises. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said it detected 35 flights of People’s Liberation Army warplanes and 8 navy vessels in the waters surrounding the island in the past 24 hours. China has also declared that it will impose a no fly zone in northern Taiwan for next Sunday, April 16, due to unspecified “space activities” carried out by Beijing.