Ethnic Bai, Shen should have joined the all-male Central Committee, now she’s back on track in the Cabinet

Xi’s new team

The technological autarchy theorized in the 14th Five-Year Plan will be another leitmotif, which implies support for talents and basic research. China needs to restore confidence in foreign and private companies reluctant to invest, while consumers and households are reluctant to spend pending a real economic recovery.

To do this, core leader Xi Jinping needs to be surrounded by trusted collaborators. Zhao Leji and Wang Huning, the third and fourth most powerful men on the Standing Committee, now sit at the top of the two houses of Parliament. Li Qiang takes the place of Li Keqiang at the helm of the government, but apart from the new defense minister Li Shangfu, the executive has remained the same. Liu Kun remains in finance, Yi Gang will still be the central bank governor.

Among the announced 26 heads of ministries, state committees and other departments, in addition to Defense, the number one of the NDRC, the planning agency, Zheng Shanjie, has replaced He Lifeng, now deputy minister. The ministers of defence, state security and foreign affairs also hold the highest rank of state advisers. In this context, the presence of 63-year-old Shen Yiqin stands out, who with her presence in the State Council is today the main female figure in Chinese national politics.

Shen Yiqin was the only woman nominated for the position and is China‘s highest-ranking female politician. No women sit on the 24-member Politburo or its Standing Committee, and the party’s Central Committee, which has more than 200 members, is 95 percent male.

Wang Wentao was reappointed as trade minister. Congress also nominated four deputy premiers, people who could be in line for higher office. Ding Xuexiang, one of seven on the party’s Politburo Standing Committee, is deputy premier who oversees administrative matters. Veterans He Lifeng, Zhang Guoqing and Liu Guozhong were also confirmed. Foreign Minister Qin Gang was also appointed state councilor, a position also held by Wang Yi, his predecessor and current superior as director of the party office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission. Defense Minister Li Shangfu, an aerospace engineer by training, banned by the US who accused him of selling embargoed war material to Russia, is also among the five state councilors, together with public security minister Wang Xiaohong and the secretary general of the State Council, Wu Zhenglong.