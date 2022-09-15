Home World Xi Jinping’s visit to Central Asia China and voices in international media – BBC News
Xi Jinping's visit to Central Asia China and voices in international media – BBC News

image source,Getty Images

image caption,

Xi Jinping (left) and Kazakh President Tokayev

On the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Chinese leader Xi Jinping will visit Central Asia from September 14 to 16 and attend the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. This is Xi Jinping’s first overseas visit in nearly three years since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic in 2020, and the Chinese and international media have paid great attention to this visit.

Chinese media focused on Xi Jinping’s signed articles published in the media of the two countries he visited, which emphasized economic cooperation with Central Asia. International media focused on Xi Jinping’s meeting with Putin to discuss the direction of China-Russia relations under the current international situation.

The following is a summary of the recent reports and comments from various parties in BBC Chinese.

image source,Reuters

image caption,

Xi Jinping arrived in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, where the SCO summit was held on the evening of September 14. Xi Jinping wears a mask during a meeting with President Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan.

economic Cooperation

Before the visit, Xi Jinping published signed articles in the media of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

