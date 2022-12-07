Home World Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia: What do China and Saudi Arabia want? – BBC News Chinese
Saudi Arabia’s Madain Saleh tomb “Qasr al-Farid” inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List

Saudi state media and China‘s foreign ministry confirmed separately that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday (December 7) for a three-day state visit. Xi Jinping last visited Saudi Arabia in February 2016.

Xi is expected to hold bilateral talks with Saudi King Salman, who will also be attended by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It is expected that the amount involved in the agreement between the two parties may reach 30 billion US dollars.

In addition, Xi Jinping will also attend the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit to be held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. Reuters quoted people familiar with the matter as saying that China is expected to sign dozens of agreements and memorandums of understanding with Gulf and Arab countries related to energy, security and investment.

China is the largest buyer of Saudi oil. At the same time, the relationship between Saudi Arabia and its traditional ally the United States is at a low ebb. The latter has severely criticized Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed for his involvement in the “murder of exiled journalist Khashoggi”; The ban entered a low tide. However, China and Saudi Arabia have limited cooperation on security and other issues, mainly at the economic and trade level.

