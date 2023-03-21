“Let the world not be fooled by the tactical moves of the Russia supported by Chinese“. So the US Secretary of State Antony Blink he liquidated Beijing’s proposal for peace in Ukraine, discussed yesterday at the Moscow summit between Presidents Putin and Xi. Because “the ceasefire would only be a trick to ratify the illegal territorial conquests of the Kremlin, and a pause in hostilities given to the Russians, to rearm and resume the offensive in better conditions than the current ones”.