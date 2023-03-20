Home World Xi-Putin summit, the precedent in the meeting between Mao and Khrushchev
World

Xi-Putin summit, the precedent in the meeting between Mao and Khrushchev

by admin
Xi-Putin summit, the precedent in the meeting between Mao and Khrushchev

“The east wind is prevailing over the west wind.” These are words that could be expected from Xi Jinping in his meeting today with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, to seal what the Beijing leader last summer called “an alliance without limits” between China and Russia against the United States and the West. In reality it is a phrase that has become famous, uttered by another Chinese leader during another historic visit to the Russian capital: Mao Tse Tung, who went there in November 1957 for talks with Nikita Khrushchevthe general secretary of the CPSU.

See also  Bahrain Dialogue Forum closing ceremony, speeches by Grand Imam Azhar and King of Bahrain - Vatican News

You may also like

ÔBATANGA, an African series on the business world...

China’s 12-point peace plan: what Xi Jinping is...

Serbia at the tournament in Greece before Mundobasket...

Xi Jinping in Moscow visiting Russia | Info

criticism for the photo in which he laughs...

Healthcare chaos, Schifani “Giving answers to users”

VOLVO BUSES / Business model change on the...

VIDEO – Donnarumma goalkeeper speaks clearly: “I have...

IDI OF MARCH, change the world

Fight against the high cost of living: The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy