World

Xi reproaches Trudeau at the G20 in a outpouring: “That’s not how it’s done”

BEIJING – “Everything we discussed yesterday was leaked to the newspapers. That’s not appropriate, that’s not how the conversation went.” He’s a Xi Jinping rather annoyed was the one filmed in an outburst by Canadian TV cameras in the corridors of the G20 in Bali while he reproaches Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, gesturing a lot. Very rare to see the Chinese leader like this. The two met yesterday for a brief 10-minute bilateral meeting during which the Ottawa leader raised “serious concerns” about Chinese infiltration in Canada.

“We believe in a free, open dialogue. I will continue to work constructively, but there will be things we disagree on,” Trudeau replies. “If you are sincere then we can communicate. Otherwise it’s difficult. Let’s create the conditions first”, replies the Chinese leader before shaking his hand a little nervously and with a tight half smile on his face and leaving.

The two had not met for more than three years. Relations between China and Canada have been very tense since 2018, with the arrest of Lady Huawei in Vancouver, and the subsequent arrest, for espionage, in China, of the two Canadian citizens, the two Micheal, Kovrig and Spavor, released last year.

