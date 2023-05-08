Xi will host May 18-19 first China-Central Asia summit

Listen to the audio version of the article

On 18 and 19 May, President Xi Jinping will host the first summit with the leaders of 5 former Soviet republics of Central Asia (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan), a region historically under Russian influence and under pressure after the Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The China-Central Asia summit will be held in the northern city of Xi’an, the capital of Shaanxi, the starting point of the ancient Silk Road. The initiative aims to consolidate Beijing’s influence in the area and will be held almost simultaneously with the summit of G7 leaders (May 19-21) in Hiroshima, Japan.

China‘s trade with the five Central Asian countries reached an all-time high of $70.2 billion in 2022, about 100 times the volume of three decades ago, according to Commerce Minister Wang Wentao. Cgtn. The summit in the city of Xi’an is the first of its kind and will focus on strengthening economic and diplomatic ties with Beijing.