Xi Yandao丨Xi Jinping's visit, the three scenes are far-reaching

Reporter Kan Feng

On the afternoon of the 19th, Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded his trip to Southeast Asia.

In the past 6 days, he attended the Group of Twenty (G20) Bali Summit and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Bangkok Meeting and visited Thailand, during which he also met with nearly 20 international dignitaries at high density.

As the top Chinese leader’s first visit after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping’s trip to Southeast Asia has several scenes that have attracted the attention of international public opinion, which are of far-reaching significance.

On the afternoon of November 14 local time, President Xi Jinping held a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Bali, Indonesia.Reporter: Ju Peng, Li Xueren, Yanyan

Scenario 1: 8-second handshake

The first stop of Xi Jinping’s visit is Bali, Indonesia. At 5:36 pm on November 14, just over two hours after the special plane landed in Bali, Xi Jinping’s first important event attracted global attention-the meeting with US President Biden.

In 8 seconds, the time when Xi Jinping and Biden shook hands with a smile became the headlines of many international media. Singapore’s “Lianhe Zaobao” published an article saying that under the current background of tense Sino-US relations, the friendly meeting atmosphere created by the two sides gave rise to optimism, and the stock markets of both countries rose after the meeting.

As the most important bilateral relationship in the world today, the China-U.S. Presidents’ meeting received a lot of attention, not to mention the first face-to-face meeting between the two heads of state in three years that started with the 8-second handshake, which contained a lot of information.

“The vast earth can fully accommodate the development and common prosperity of China and the United States.” “All suppression and containment will only stimulate the will and enthusiasm of the Chinese people.” “The first insurmountable red line in Sino-US relations”… The discussion of crux and red line has become the focus of global public opinion for many days since then.

“The China-U.S. President’s meeting is one of the itineraries that have attracted the most attention from the outside world during President Xi’s visit. The content of the talks let the outside world see that Sino-U.S. relations have expected certainty, at least in the short term.” Research on International Relations of China Foreign Affairs University Professor Li Haidong analyzed Chinanews.com.

According to expert analysis, given the complexity of the current Sino-US relationship, the world does not expect that the relationship between the two sides will turn around overnight because of a meeting between the heads of state. It is a multiple-choice question on whether to do a good job, but a must-answer question on how to do a good job.

On the afternoon of November 18 local time, President Xi Jinping met with Sultan Hassanal of Brunei in Bangkok, Thailand.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhai Jianlan

Scene 2: The Chinese delegation stationed with people coming and going

The 8-second handshake between the Chinese and U.S. leaders also opened up China‘s high-intensity “face-to-face diplomacy” in the past 6 days.

From Bali to Bangkok, in addition to attending two international conferences and visiting Thailand, Xi Jinping also met closely with the leaders of nearly 20 countries or international organizations, including China’s close neighbors such as Japan and South Korea, as well as Argentina, Chile.

At the same conference table, international dignitaries come and go. Whether it is in Bali or Bangkok, the residence of the Chinese delegation has become a place where the international media get together and “guard”. Some overseas media commented that what Western politicians called “sieging China” has become “blocking” international politicians at the door of the Chinese delegation to meet with Chinese leaders one after another. In contrast, the relationship between the world and China is self-evident.

Judging from the content of the talks between Xi Jinping and foreign leaders, China will bring more opportunities to the world, maintain the stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain, and other Chinese propositions have also received positive responses from all parties: “opposition to confrontation” and “maintaining freedom” trade system” “A strong and friendly China will bring positive influence to the region and the world“…

“President Xi’s trip to Southeast Asia this time highlights China‘s grand diplomatic layout with a global focus on building a circle of friends and partners.” Ding Chun, director of the Center for European Studies at Fudan University and a professor at the Institute of World Economics at the School of Economics, told Chinanews.com.

As experts said, a month ago, the expression “actively building a network of partnerships covering the world and promoting the establishment of a new type of international relations” appeared in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It can be said that global partnerships and all-round diplomatic layout are already the current A distinctive feature of Chinese diplomacy.

On the evening of November 16 local time, President Xi Jinping held talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali. This is Xi Jinping and Joko Widodo watching the trial operation of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway together via video. Xinhua News Agency (video screenshot)

Scene 3: The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail entering the “fast lane”

“Start!” Following Xi Jinping and Indonesian President Widodo’s orders, on the evening of November 16, the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail comprehensive inspection vehicle slowly drove out of Dekarur Station.

The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail is the first high-speed rail in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, and it is also the first project of China‘s high-speed rail system, all elements, and the entire industry chain to be implemented overseas. When the global media is focusing on Southeast Asia, China and Indonesia chose to showcase the achievements of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail construction at this time, which is to highlight the mutually beneficial and win-win exchange experience between the two countries, and also to enlighten the world economy in trouble.

At present, the world economy is facing multiple crises caused by the new crown epidemic, geopolitical conflicts, and the rise of anti-globalization. In the past week, the G20 Bali Summit and the APEC Bangkok Meeting, where international political leaders gathered again after three years, were highly anticipated by the world.

What happened to the world, what should we do? From Bali to Bangkok, Xi Jinping put forward China‘s plan for global economic governance on many multilateral occasions: promote the construction of an open world economy, and should not be beggar-thy-neighbors and build “small courtyards and high walls”; countries that are ahead should sincerely help other countries Development; when encountering things, everyone discusses how to deal with them, and seeks the greatest common divisor… These expositions on solving the world‘s difficulties are popular in image but profound in connotation.

“It can be seen that China‘s plan to abandon zero-sum thinking and call for a shared destiny has been widely recognized and responded positively by all parties at these two international conferences.” Ding Chun said, regarding the current weak recovery, high inflation, energy and food crisis In an intertwined global economy, this is the only way out. (Finish)



