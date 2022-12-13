A few days ago, the Ministry of Emergency Management mentioned at a press conference that winter is a period of high incidence of fires, and the amount of electricity and gas used by residents has increased significantly. Illegal use of electricity and careless use of fire are the main factors that induce fires. In the season of “frozen hands and feet”, why do fires often “emerge”? In daily life scenes, how should citizens prevent fire accidents? The Xiamen Fire Rescue Detachment sorted out and reminded.

Keyword heater

Items cannot be covered when usedKeep a safe distance from combustibles

Case: On January 17 this year, a fire broke out in a high-rise building in a community in Wuyuanwan, Huli District, with an area of ​​about 50 square meters burned. After investigation, the house owner improperly used the heater and caused the fire.

Reminder: Heating and heating appliances are frequently used items in winter. When in use, do not cover items on heating or heating appliances, and keep a safe distance from combustibles. Members of the public should check the plugs and wires of electrical appliances frequently, and do not twist the wires or overload the electricity. After using the electrical appliance, cut off the power supply in time.

In addition, when using charcoal indoors, such as charcoal hot pot, charcoal grilled fish, etc., pay attention to fire and ventilation. Incomplete combustion of charcoal will produce colorless and odorless carbon monoxide. When indoor doors and windows are closed, people are prone to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Keywords car

Do not take “disease” on the road for regular maintenanceStanding fire extinguishing equipment

Case: On January 22 this year, in the underground garage of a residential area in Xiang’an District, thick smoke continued to emit from the battery at the bottom of a new energy vehicle, and soon there was an explosion sound, and there was an open flame at the bottom of the car. On January 23, a small car caught fire on the viaduct beside Maqing Road in Haicang District. The fire started at the engine.

Reminder: Winter is a period of high incidence of car fires. The temperature in winter is low, and the heat generated by the vehicle requires more mechanical movement, which is a test for its lines, oil pipes, tires, etc. If the condition of the vehicle is not good, the rubber and plastic parts in the car are damaged during driving, and the circuit is aging and short-circuited, it is particularly easy to cause spontaneous combustion.

Citizens should maintain their vehicles on a regular basis, especially pay attention to key parts such as tires and circuits, so as to prevent them from taking “sickness” on the road. At the same time, always keep on-board fire extinguishing equipment. Once a fire occurs, deal with the initial fire in time and call the police for help.

Keywords Worship activities

When using an open flame, someone must watch over itMake sure to turn off the fire after worship

Case: In December last year, a fire broke out in a household on Wenping Road, Siming District. According to the investigation, two hours before the incident, the hostess burned incense and candles at home, then went out, and a fire broke out shortly after.

Reminder: When worshiping with an open fire, someone must be guarded. After worshiping, make sure that the open flame is extinguished, and clean up the surrounding combustibles in time to prevent re-ignition or flying fire from causing a fire. Strictly occupy public corridors, safety exits, and evacuation passages for worship.(Xiamen Daily reporter Luo Zihong intern Lin Jiajia correspondent Lin Zhichao)

