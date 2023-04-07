In today’s versus, we find a clash Xiaomi 13a device with a good photographic sector developed by Xiaomi in collaboration with Leica, e Google Pixel 7, Google’s intermediate proposal, for all those who want a Stock Android experience while taking advantage of the innovations of Google Tensor processors at a good price, for what is one of the best-selling top of the last period. There is a difference in terms of price between the two devices, but you will decide which one is right for you based on your pockets and personal needs.

Both devices are aimed at an audience that wants a quality and reliable device, but who doesn’t want to shell out the staggering prices of the super top of the range. Overall, the two smartphones we are talking about today represent a good compromise for those who want to save a few hundred euros. So let’s go and discover the technical characteristics together and make a comparison between the two.

aesthetic differences

At first glance, the Xiaomi 13 camera appears to be visibly more “invasive” on the back of the device, with its square compartment located at the top left. Google Pixel 7, on the other hand, has its sensors horizontally on the upper band of the rear body, showing off a unique design that now distinguishes the entire Google Pixel range. As for dimensions, Xiaomi 13 has a dimension of 152,8 x 71,5 x 8,0 mm with a weight of 189gwhile Pixel 7 has a size of 155,6 x 73,2 x 8,7 mm with a weight of 197g. The Google home device, therefore, appears to be larger in the face of a 6.3-inch display, against that of Xiaomi 13 which measures 6.36 inches instead. Xiaomi 13 mounts a display AMOLED da 120Hz with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixel and a pixel density of 414ppi, while Pixel 7 mounts a display AMOLED da 90Hz with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixel and a density of 416 ppi. Between the two devices, the Xiaomi device therefore appears to have a better graphic performance, which reaches a 1900nitagainst the Pixel 7’s 1400nit.

Snapdragon versus Google Tensor

Under the body of the two devices, we find very different SoCs. Xiaomi 13 mounts a Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) composed of 1 3.2GHz Cortex-X3 core, 2 2.8GHz Cortex-A715 cores, 2 2.8GHz Cortex-A710 cores and 3 2GHz Cortex-A510 cores, while the Pixel 7 mounts the proprietary processor of Google Tensor G2 a 5nm Composed of an octa-core chip with 2 x 2.85Ghz Cortex-X1 cores, 2 x 2.35Ghz Cortex A78 cores and 4 x 1.80Ghz Cortex-A55 cores.

Regarding the graphics sector, Pixel 7 mounts a GPU Mali-G710 MP7while Xiaomi 13 has a well-established one GPU Adreno 740. Overall, both devices are able to run all the latest games released on the Google Play Store at their best, without the slightest problem and with maximum graphic details.

Regarding the internal memory, the Xiaomi 13 has 8GB in RAM on the model with 128GB e 256GB of internal memory. It is possible to equip 12GB in RAM only on counterparts from 256GB e 512GB of internal memory. Pixel 7, on the other hand, has two formats respectively from 128GB and 256GB of memory internal, with alongside 8GB in RAM.

Xiaomi 13 Google Pixel 7 Dimensions and weight 152,8 x 71,5 x 8,0 mm 189g 155,6 x 73,2 x 8,7 mm 197g Display 6,36″ AMOLED, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1200 nits (HBM), 1900 nit (peak) 6,3″ AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+, 1000 nit (HBM), 1400 nit (peak) CPU Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) Octa-core (1x 3,2GHz Cortex-X3 + 2x 2,8GHz Cortex-A715 + 2x 2,8GHz Cortex-A710 + 3x 2,0GHz Cortex-A510) Google Tensor G2 (5 nm) Octa-core (2x 2,85GHz Cortex-X1 + 2x 2,35GHz Cortex-A78 + 4x 1,80GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Adreno 740 Mali-G710 MP7 Memory 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM 128GB/8GB, 256GB/8GB Battery and charging Li-Po 4500 mAh 67W wired, PD3.0, QC4, 100% in 38 min (advertised)

50W wireless, 100% in 48 min (advertised)

10W reverse wireless 4355mAh 20W, PD3.0, 50% in 30 min 20W wireless Camera Rear camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.49″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS

10 MP, f/2.0, 75mm (telephoto), 1/3.75″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3.2x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 15mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm Front camera: 32 MP, f/2.0, 22mm (wide), 0.7µm Posteriori: 50 MP, f/1.9, 25mm (wide), 1/1,31″, 1,2µm, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

12 MP, f/2.2, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1/2,9″, 1,25µm Front: 10,8 MP, f/2.2, 21mm (ultrawide), 1/3,1″, 1,22µm Video 8K 24fps (HDR), 4K 24/30/60fps (HDR10+, 10-bit Dolby Vision HDR, 10-bit LOG), 1080p 30/120/240/960 fps, 1080p 1920 fps, gyro-EIS 4K 30/60fps, 1080p 30/60/120/240 fps; gyro-EIS, OIS, 10-bit HDR system software Android 13, MIUI 14 Android 13

As for autonomy, Xiaomi 13 has a battery of 4.500 mAh and supports fast charging from 67Wallowing you to recharge the device from 0% to 100% in just 38 minutesunlike the Google Pixel 7 which features a 4,355mAh with a refill a 20W and guarantees a refill from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes. Both devices manage to go through the day on a full battery charge, without worrying about running dry before dark.

Cameras in comparison

The photographic sector of Xiaomi 13 is much more complete than that of Google Pixel 7, with its sensors from 50MP, 10MP e 12MPwith focal lengths of f/1.8 + f/2.0 + f/2.2 respectively, and a set of filters developed in collaboration with Leica. Pixel 7 mount a sensor from 50MP and one from 12MP, with focal lengths of f/1.9 + f/2.2. For selfie lovers, Xiaomi 13 mounts a front camera of 32MP against that of Pixel 7 by just 10,8MP. The advanced photographic sector of Xiaomi 13 allows you to shoot video in 8K against Pixel 7 which stops at 4K.

Prices

Xiaomi 13 is available on Amazon at a price of 839.50 euros, with a 24% discount for the 256GB internal memory model with 8GB of RAM in the White color. If you want the version with 12GB of RAM, the price goes up to 1,199.90 euros. In any case, if you prefer to have a few less technical features and at the same time save some money, you can buy Google Pixel 7 on Amazon with a 6% discount for only 607.10 euros in ice white or cedar green. Below we leave you the links to the offers.