This year, Xiaomi Mi 12S Ultra uses an IMX989 one-inch outsole developed by Sony, which is the largest sensor in the mobile phone industry at present, reaching the level of digital cameras.

For example, the well-known black card camera has a one-inch bottom, and the IMX989 also makes the mobile phone have the hard power to challenge the camera for the first time.

But the exploration of mobile phone images is not enough. A bigger bottom is on the way. Today, the digital chat station revealed some information: a new bottom larger than an inch is being tested.

However, it is still uncertain whether the new sensor is still produced by Sony, or whether other manufacturers such as Samsung are catching up and used to benchmark the IMX989.

The one-inch outsole is extremely helpful for the imaging effect, and the amount of incoming light is significantly larger, so the night scene is the advantage of “plug-in level”, the fusion pixel area will also be relatively larger, and there is a very strong dynamic range.

For example, when shooting scenes with a large number of gradient colors such as the sky and sunset, delicate color transitions and a purer picture can be achieved; when shooting pictures with rich details such as text and trees, the original image already has a natural and clear texture. Effectively avoid false-equal images such as white borders.

However, due to the significant increase in the cost of the one-inch outsole and the need for a large amount of adjustment investment, it should only be seen in the top high-end flagships of various companies in the short term. The price is relatively expensive, and only a small number of people can experience it. arrive.

Looking forward to the early popularization of the one-inch outsole in the future, so that more people can experience the ultimate shooting effect.

Keywords: Mi 12SUltra uses IMX989 one-inch outsole sensor to reach the level of digital cameras Mi 12SUltra parameter configuration introduction What processor is Mi 12SUltra