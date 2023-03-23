XIAOMI smart projector 2S DLP LED avec interpolation d’images

Because home cinema projection is not reserved for the wealthy, it is from time to time necessary to test home cinema devices for less than 800€ by seeking to find the little pearl that will delight its future owners. It is with this in mind that I will carry out my next two tests with the reception of two LED models with full HD resolution, a DLP and an LCD.

The first to arrive in the test room is the brand new Xiaomi Mi 2S. A DLP projector with a light output of 850 lumens. This device is not officially marketed in Europe and is originally intended only for the Chinese market with menus in Mandarin and English.

The projector can project images from 60 to 120 inches wide (manufacturer recommendations) with a throw ratio of 1.2. The Mi Projector 2S is powered by a 1.9GHz Amlogic T982 chip. AI picture quality enhancement technology ensures accurate colors and MEMC motion compensation helps achieve a smooth moving image. Two 10W speakers support Dolby Audio and DTS-HD signals.

You can project to the projector from your smartphone or laptop via 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi or Bluetooth 5.0. In addition, you can connect a game console via an HDMI 2.1 port, and a gaming mode with an input lag of 40 ms. Other ports on the device include a USB 2.0 jack and 3.5mm audio. Intelligent Image Correction will automatically straighten the projected image, and autofocus will ensure the sharpness of the projection. Side-shifted projection is possible.

I'll meet you in the next few days on this blog for a complete tour of this new model in a new mondoprojos.fr test bench.