Xiaomi summer discounts: unmissable discounts on smartphones, smartwatches and more!

Are you about to go on vacation and want to buy a new smartphone, so you can start using the camera right away to better capture your memories? In that case we advise you to take a look at the Xiaomi summer discountswhich will allow you to save hundreds of euros on many products!

Not only smartphones, but also smartwatches and even household appliances such as Smart TVs and robot vacuum cleaners are the protagonists of the Summer Sale, which will last until July 17th. You will therefore have a large catalog to choose from, and the greater your expense, the more you will save, given that every €100.00 you will get a €10.00 coupon which will apply directly to the final price of the item.

In short, we are talking about really excellent offers that can be compared to those of the upcoming Prime Day. Since discounted products change daily and sell out just as quicklywe advise you to take advantage of it as soon as possible so as not to miss the opportunity to buy what you want at a bargain price.

Among the most interesting smartphones on sale there is certainly the POCO X5 Pro 5G, available for only €319.90 instead of €399.90. The beating heart of this smartphone is the Snapdragon 778G processorwhich will guarantee you an extremely smooth and snappy performance, even with heavy mobile games and multiple open applications.

You will then have one available 108MP professional main camera, thanks to which you can take truly incredible photos, even in the dark. There is even one vlogging mode specifically designed to record short videos of the highest quality, while the draft function will allow you to edit and edit them directly from your smartphone.

We cannot fail to mention it Stunning 6.67″ AMOLED Flow DotDisplay, capable of covering over 1.07 billion colors and 100% of the DCI-P3 gamut. Finally, there are two Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res compatible speakers and a 5000 mAh battery, which will guarantee you up to 28 hours of call autonomy.

Obviously we have only brought you an example of the many discounted Xiaomi products, so we refer you to summer discount page to discover the entire catalogue. We urge you once again to make your purchases as soon as possible, as stocks may run out soon.

Furthermore, before completing your purchase, we strongly suggest that you also subscribe to our three Telegram channels dedicated to offerswith specific channels dedicated to: Offers, Hardware & Tech e Clothing and Sports. Happy shopping!

Follow us and stay informed about the best offers!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

