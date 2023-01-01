Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, December 30th. Xinhua News Agency selected the top ten international news in 2022 (in order of event occurrence time)

On January 1, the “Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement” (RCEP) officially came into effect, and the world‘s most populous, economic and trade scale, and the most promising free trade zone set sail. Over the past year, the proportion of zero-tariff products among member countries has increased significantly, trade and investment liberalization and facilitation have been continuously promoted, and the industrial chain, supply chain and value chain in the region have been further consolidated and developed. Against the backdrop of rising anti-globalization trends and sluggish world economic recovery, China has joined hands with all parties to promote regional economic integration, promote common development and prosperity, and improve global economic governance. The effective implementation of RCEP once again shows that,Seeking common development is a historical trend, and mutual benefit and win-win results are what people want。

On January 14 and 15, the Hongaha Apayi submarine volcano in the Pacific island country of Tonga erupted violently and triggered a tsunami. The eruption power exceeded any nuclear explosion test and other volcanic eruptions since the 20th century. Highest ever recorded. For the first time, humans have observed plumes from volcanic eruptions traveling through the stratosphere into the mesosphere. The impact of this volcanic eruption on the global environment and climate has received widespread attention. After the disaster, the international community extended a helping hand to Tonga,The Chinese government took the lead in providing the first batch of emergency relief materials, interpreting the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind with practical actions。

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation against Ukraine, and Ukraine declared a state of war throughout Ukraine. The United States and other NATO countries continue to “fire”, impose sanctions on Russia and provide military aid to Ukraine. Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO, and the “North Stream” natural gas pipeline exploded. The crisis in Ukraine has intensified geopolitical conflicts in Europe, leading to problems such as global energy and food supply shortages. Facing the crisis, most countries refused to follow suit and sanction Russia. China has always stood on the side of peace and played a constructive role in promoting peace and talks. With this crisis,The trend of world multi-polarization is more obvious, and the world‘s major changes unseen in a century are accelerating.

On March 16, the Federal Reserve announced a 25 basis point rate hike in order to alleviate high inflation, starting a new round of rate hike cycle. This year, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 425 basis points for seven consecutive times. This “strong contraction” caused the exchange rates of many countries to fall to historical lows, the pressure of imported inflation increased sharply, the risk of debt default increased, and the financial market fluctuated violently.The United States tightened liquidity, raised the exchange rate of the US dollar, and passed on the crisis to outsiders, resulting in a tightening of the global financial environment and a slowdown in world economic growth.causing damage to the economies of emerging markets and developing countries, especially less developed countries.

On May 12, astronomers around the world, including China, simultaneously released the first photo of the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way. This year, mankind has continued to advance on the journey of exploring the vast universe. On July 11, the first full-color deep-space image of the universe captured by the James Webb Space Telescope was released to the public. On September 26, the United States conducted the world‘s first test of defending Earth from the threat of an asteroid strike. The footsteps of the Chinese to survey the sky and explore the universe have never stopped. The Shenzhou 14 spacecraft sent the “space trio” to the Chinese space station. The Mengtian experimental cabin soared into the sky, and the assembly and construction of the basic “T” configuration of the space station was completed. The first “space rendezvous” of Chinese astronauts.The Chinese space station has become the most dazzling “Chinese star” in space.

On October 22, the Twentieth National Congress of the Communist Party of China successfully concluded in Beijing. The conference showed the world the bright prospect of comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through Chinese-style modernization, and conveyed a strong signal that China will continue to deepen opening up and cooperation with the outside world and promote world peace and development in the new era, which has aroused widespread repercussions around the world. The international community generally believes thatThe 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has far-reaching influence on the world, injecting strong stability into the complex and turbulent international situationUnder the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, China will continue to provide new opportunities for the world with its own new development, and continue to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind and a better world.

On October 30, Brazil’s left-wing leader Lula defeated his opponent in the general election and was elected president. Prior to this, Colombia’s left-wing leader Petro Petro was elected in June as the first left-wing president in the country’s history. By the end of the year, the major populous countries in Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Venezuela, and Chile had all elected left-wing governments. How to achieve economic revitalization and improvement of people’s livelihood is a realistic challenge faced by Latin American left-wing governments.The strong resurgence of left-wing forces has profoundly changed the political landscape of Latin America, and has also had an important impact on the international situation.

On November 6, the World Meteorological Organization released a report stating that the past eight years may have become the hottest eight years since meteorological records began. Over the past year, many countries have encountered rare high temperatures and the ensuing severe drought and forest fires. Pakistan, Afghanistan and other countries have suffered catastrophic floods. It is imperative to protect the earth. At the end of the year, the meetings of the parties to the three global environmental conventions are held successively. The Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Wetlands passed the “Wuhan Declaration”, the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change achieved a package of positive results, and the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity passed the “Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework”, highlighting theThe international community should work together to build a clean and beautiful earth.

The repeated delays of the epidemic have caused great harm to people’s lives and health, had a profound impact on the world economy and people’s production and life, and exacerbated problems such as supply chain disorders and labor shortages. The Chinese government insists on the supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life, constantly optimizes and adjusts the epidemic prevention and control measures according to the time and situation, and achieves major positive results in coordinating epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development.All countries should focus on the common well-being of mankind, increase macro policy coordination, and strengthen international cooperation in the fields of industrial and supply chain restoration, public health, trade finance, food and energy security, etc.。

On December 10, President Xi Jinping returned home after attending the China-Arab States Summit, the China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit and paying a state visit to Saudi Arabia. This year, President Xi Jinping opened the “Winter Olympics Time”, and the world focused on the East. President Xi Jinping also visited 3 times, visited 5 countries, presided over or attended multilateral meetings such as China-Central Asia, China-Arab States, China Sea, BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, G20 Summit and APEC Leaders’ Informal Meeting, and met with Russian President Putin, US President Biden, French President Macron, German Chancellor Scholz, European Council President Michel and UN Secretary-General Guterres and other leaders of many countries and heads of international organizations held meetings.The Chinese head of state diplomacy holds high the banner of peace, development, cooperation and win-win results, vigorously promotes the global development initiative and global security initiative to achieve results, and builds broad consensus and brings together great strength to maintain world peace and promote common development.

Produced by the International Department of Xinhua News Agency

Produced by Xinhua News Agency International Communication Integration Platform