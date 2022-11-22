Today (November 22) ushers in the light snow solar term. The snowfall is mainly concentrated in Xinjiang, and there are local heavy snowstorms. In addition, large-scale rainy weather in the south will still be online today, with heavy rain in parts of Fujian, Guangdong, Hainan and other places. In terms of temperature, as the cold air is weaker and northerly, most of the country will still be warmer than normal for the same period in the next few days.

Xinjiang needs to be wary of frequent snowfall, rainy areas in the central and eastern regions converge south

Yesterday, the cold and warm air continued to converge, and there was a large area of ​​rain in the south of the Yellow River. Guangdong, Hainan and other places were affected by the monsoon cloud system, and the rainfall was relatively obvious. Monitoring shows that from 8:00 yesterday to 6:00 today, heavy rains to heavy rains (100-148 mm) occurred in the southeastern part of Hainan Island. In addition, moderate to heavy snow, rain or sleet, and local blizzards occurred in Altay, Tacheng, Yantian Mountains, and Ili River Valley in Xinjiang.

Today, the range of rainfall in the central and eastern regions has shrunk to the south, and the intensity has also weakened. Northern Xinjiang is the place with the most frequent snowfall in the next few days. There is no lack of heavy snowfall in Altay and other places, and local or accompanied by wind and snow.

Specifically, there are light to moderate snowfalls in parts of northern Xinjiang, northern Tibet, southern Qinghai, and northern Sichuan Plateau today. Blizzard (20-25 mm). There were moderate to heavy rains in parts of south-central Jiangnan and South China. Among them, there were heavy rains (50-70 mm) in parts of southeastern Fujian, central and southern Guangdong and coastal areas, and Hainan Island.

Tomorrow, there will be light snowfall in parts of northern Xinjiang, eastern Inner Mongolia, central and eastern Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, northeastern Tibet, and northern Sichuan Plateau, among which there will be heavy snowfall in some areas of Altay, Tacheng, and Ili River Valley in Xinjiang , a local heavy snowstorm. There were light to moderate rains in parts of the southeastern part of Northwest China, most of Jianghan, Jiangnan, the eastern part of Southwest China, South China, and Taiwan Island. Among them, there were heavy rains in parts of southwestern Guangxi, southeastern Guangdong, and Taiwan Island (25 ~45 mm).

Meteorological experts reminded that there will be a lot of snowfall in northern Xinjiang in the coming week, and there will be heavy snowstorms locally. The public needs to pay attention to the possible adverse effects of continuous snowfall on life and transportation. Heavy rainfall in South China is frequent, and we need to be alert to possible secondary disasters.

The cold air is weak and the temperature in most parts of the country continues to be high

This week’s high-altitude circulation situation is not conducive to the large-scale southward movement of cold air, resulting in weak cold air and a northerly influence. Affected by it, the temperature in the north will still fluctuate today and tomorrow, and the local temperature will drop by more than 10°C.

However, as the cold air moves away, the temperature will quickly rise to the high level of the same period of the year. For example, the highest temperature in Shijiazhuang is 17°C tomorrow and 18°C ​​the day after tomorrow, nearly 10°C higher than the same period in previous years.

According to the mid-term forecast of the Central Meteorological Observatory, around the 27th, there will be strong cold air affecting our country, bringing obvious strong winds, cooling and precipitation weather, but the time limit is long, so keep paying attention. In addition, during the period between the impact of cold air, fog and haze will develop in the North China Plain. The public needs to be alert to the impact of low visibility on traffic.