MOSCA — There will also be the “number three” of China, the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Assembly, Li Zhanshu, at the Russian Eastern Economic Forum (Vef) which opens today in Vladivostok, a sign of the growing rapprochement between Moscow and Beijing. The annual forum launched in 2015 in the Russian port overlooking the Pacific, on the borders of China and North Korea, is the ideal platform for Moscow to shore up its strategic eastward turn, all the more necessary today after the isolation from ‘ West followed the so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine.