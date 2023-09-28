Xóchitl Gálvez to Meet with Mexican Federations, Dreamers, and Field Workers in Los Angeles

Xóchitl Gálvez of the PRI-PAN-PRD Opposition Alliance for the presidency of Mexico is set to meet with leaders and dreamers during her visit to Los Angeles on September 28 and 29. She will engage with Mexican federations who support her government project, as well as dreamers and workers in the field. The political commission coordinator of the Collective of Mexican Migrant Federations and Organizations in the United States (COLEFOM), Jorge Arturo García, expressed optimism about the meeting and shared that they will present a document with around ten basic points to Gálvez. The requests include reinstating programs like 3×1, advocating for proportional representation in the Mexican Congress, supporting health and education, and allocating more resources to Mexican consulates to enhance their effectiveness.

Gálvez will also be asked to commit to simplifying the election process. As part of the meeting, participants want Gálvez to extend the Wellbeing card, which provides assistance to adults over 65, to Mexicans living in the United States, who are also in need. Garcia emphasized that COLEFOM is a diverse coalition of 108 migrant organizations in the country, and the meeting with Gálvez will be held privately with 25 to 30 leaders in attendance.

In addition to the closed-door meeting, Gálvez will meet with dreamers, address the press, greet authorities, and visit a ranch in Oxnard where she will meet strawberry pickers. Sergio Infanzon, the organizer of the meeting between dreamers and Gálvez, stated that the round table discussion would provide an opportunity for Gálvez to understand the challenges faced by these individuals. He expressed hope that she would make commitments to address their concerns.

However, not all migrant leaders were included in the meeting with Gálvez. Mauro Hernández, leader of the Oaxaca Regional Organization (ORO), disclosed that he was not invited and would not attend even if he were, as he disagrees with Gálvez’s political project. Hernández criticized the leaders included in the meeting, claiming they sympathize with Gálvez’s political ideas while pretending to be non-partisan. He praised President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s work, especially his initiatives benefiting older adults, scholarships for children, and support for the southern region of Mexico. Hernández urged migrant leaders to be more honest and cautious of bringing back corrupt programs.

Juan José Gutiérrez of the Full Rights Coalition for Immigrants also criticized the migrant leaders organizing the meeting with Gálvez, calling them politically opportunistic and unethical. He accused them of concealing their conservative affiliations with parties like PAN, PRI, and PRD while benefiting from programs like 3×1. Gutiérrez claimed they remained stuck in the past and resentful due to the reduction of financial support they received.

In conclusion, Xóchitl Gálvez’s visit to Los Angeles presents an opportunity for her to engage with Mexican federations, dreamers, and workers in the field. The meeting will focus on discussing key issues and presenting requests related to programs, proportional representation, health, education, and consulate funding. While some leaders are excluded from the meeting due to political differences, others hope that Gálvez will listen to the challenges faced by dreamers and make commitments to address their concerns.

